Rotarians recognize local youth

The Rotary Club of Kerrville, in partnership with Schreiner University, recognized 16 local fifth graders during the club’s 2022 Rotary Youth Citizenship Awards Luncheon held last week at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.
Each student received an award plaque and a $20,000 scholarship to Schreiner University, which will be distributed to any of the awardees who choose to attend Schreiner University upon graduation from high school. The scholarship will be awarded at a rate of $5,000 per year for four years.
The effort was organized by Rotarian Jeff Anderson, RYCA committee chair, in collaboration with Kerrville ISD, Center Point ISD, Ingram ISD, Hunt ISD and Notre Dame Catholic School principals and administration.
Students were selected by teaching staff at each school as models of “Service Above Self,” the Rotary motto.
“Service Above Self is the expression of worldwide purpose of Rotary. Our Youth Citizenship Awards exemplify core character attributes of: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Integrity,” Anderson said. “These six pillars of ‘Service Above Self’ define the attributes that teachers seek in selecting award winners.”
The Rotary Youth Citizenship Awards program encompasses other programs offered on local campuses such as Character Council and “We is Greater Than Me.”
Participating in the ceremony was Col. Jack Lousma, United States Marine Corps astronaut, who worked on the Apollo missions, Skylab II, Columbia Space Shuttle and was awarded the NASA Distinguished Service Medal.
Lousma said he left NASA in 1983 and returned to his hometown with his wife, where they lived for 30 years, before morning to Kerrville in 2012.
Lousma greeted each child as they were called to the podium to receive their award.
“I appreciate the forum we have here today and the effort to reward ‘Service Above Self’,” Lousma said. “I commend all of you who are involved in this and those who support this program.”
After all of the students had been named and recognized, Chris Stevenson, educational partnerships coordinator for Schreiner University, addressed the students about the scholarship award they were being presented along with their award.
“We’re honored to be able to recognize these young people today,” Stevenson said.
Schreiner University and the Rotary Club of Kerrville have partnered on the Youth Citizenship Award program since 2017.
“This just happens to be the first time that a group of these fifth graders will be seniors in our schools this coming fall,” Stevenson said. “So, we are going to take the initiative to go back and relocate each and every one of these young people to provide the guidance and the counseling that Schreiner University wants to do to help these young people, not just to make a choice to attend Schreiner University, but to help them with their choices regardless of the university that they attend.”
Stevenson also pledged the same support to each of the students receiving the 2022 awards. He noted that the total scholarship awards annually equate to $320,000 to students who choose to attend Schreiner University.
Former Rotary Club of Kerrville member and former Hunt Independent School District Superintendent Crystal Dockery returned to Kerrville to emcee the awards luncheon, and introduce each of the students to those present.
“This is always such a pleasure for me to come and recognize students who are excelling in the area of ‘character’,” Dockery said. “We often say it is great to have kids that do well in school, but it is amazing to have kids that care about people and put their priorities where they need to be on being compassionate and selfless and thoughtful and kind.”
She went on to say that the grades appearing on report cards today are not necessarily indicative of who each person will become in life.
“You get to decide who you are going to be in your life,” Dockery said. “After reading about each of you, I can say you are making some great decisions.”
The 2021 Rotary Youth Citizenship Awards recipients are:
Center Point Elementary
Kash Morris is the son of Kristi and Kristopher Morris. He enjoys participating in Little League, loves technology and everything about dinosaurs. He is active in the Robotics Club and student council and has earned awards for respectfulness and kindness.
Kash plans on studying to become a paleontologist and hopes to travel the world to better understand the Earth’s history as it relates to dinosaurs.
“Kash is selfless in supporting classmates and his active class citizenship sets him up to achieve great things. He’s a leader with perseverance to work hard, who received the STARR Student Award for respect,” Center Point Elementary Principal Jennifer George said.
Leena Rodgers is the daughter of Tara and Max Rodgers. She enjoys competitive cheer, softball, biking and poetry. Leena is an entrepreneur, who has created her own business, “Cutie Pie Beads,” and donates proceeds to help with the Kerr County Animal Services shelter.
Leena plans on becoming a veterinarian and running a rescue ranch for animals. Her biggest dream is to travel to outer space and she hopes to adopt children from foster care and give them a great home.
“Leena is a sweet, responsible, hard-working up-and-coming leader. She loves animals, started her own business to help others and demonstrates determination and grit to never give up,” George said.
Hunt Elementary
Joan Jimenez is the son of Crispina Sanchez and Javier Jimenez. He enjoys playing tennis, soccer, basketball, cursive writing and musical activities.
Joan dreams of going to college and eventually playing for the NBA. He wants to learn how to play the saxophone and one day open an animal shelter.
“Joan is an amazing young man with great potential to be successful athlete and active citizen. He comes from a strong family that has taught him to be respectful and trustworthy. He is kind and compassionate with his peers and takes his academics seriously, always working hard to do his best,” Hunt Elementary Principal Tammy Brown said.
Cheyanne Embry is the daughter of Jenny Hines and Jimmy Embry. She enjoys drawing, painting, reading, writing and playing with her cat and dogs.
One day, Cheyanne would like to work at NASA, as well as learn Japanese and teach in Japan. She also plans to write a fiction novel.
“Cheyanne’s a bright star with a big future ahead of her. Her intelligence is keen and she asks thought-provoking questions. She always brings a bright smile to share with her peers along with her wonderful sense of humor. She is kind and caring and takes being an active citizen very seriously,” Brown said.
Ingram Elementary
Gage Cormier is the son of Mandy and L.J. Cormier. He is a National Elementary Honor Society member, Gage is active in safety patrol and his youth group. He loves the outdoors: basketball, soccer, fishing, kayaking and helping his dad on construction projects. He also volunteers regularly doing river cleanup and cares about the environment.
Gage loves working with his hands and would like to one day lead his family construction business.
“A new student to Ingram, Gage inspires us with excellent leadership skills, ‘Service Above Self’ attitude and contagious laughter. Ingram looks forward to seeing all that Gage will accomplish in the future,” Ingram Elementary Principal Donna Jenschke said.
Yasmin Garcia is the daughter of Elvira Belleza and Joel Garcia. She enjoys basketball, painting and raising five chickens. Yasmin loves learning new things, especially about wildlife, math and science.
Yasmine would like to travel the world, interviewing famous people about environmental issues and help clean up the ecosystem. She is also interested in cosmetology.
“An Ingram Brave since kindergarten, Yasmin is the epitome of a hardworking young lady with an incredibly kind heart. She’s always exhibiting ‘Service Above Self’ attributes. Her growth as a leader has been outstanding and Yasmin’s future is truly bright with her effervescent ‘We’ attitude,” Jenschke said.
Notre Dame Catholic School
Sebastian Gutierrez is the son of Linda Gutierrez and Marques Alston. He won Most Valuable Player in basketball and excels in track, golf and baseball. He mentors preschoolers and volunteers in projects for St. Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army.
Sebastian is fascinated with math and science and aspires to be a mechanical engineer. Sebastian has his sights set on being a Longhorn at the University of Texas in Austin. He loves to travel and has Italy on his bucket list.
“Sebastian’s ‘Service Above Self’ role modeling makes him a highly-respected class leader and his ‘We is Greater than Me’ volunteerism demonstrates his trustworthy care for others,” Notre Dame Catholic School Principal Ellen Kenalty said.
Rylie Manaham is the daughter of Tiffany Rangel and Justin Manahan. She is active in track, volleyball, cheerleading and choir, where she cantors during Mass. She is an avid reader and is fluent in Spanish.
Rylie loves math and dreams of becoming a math teacher after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin. She plans to visit museums and historical sites around the world to learn about history and cultures.
“Rylie is a ‘We is Greater than Me’ student who demonstrates trustworthiness and integrity. Well-liked by her peers, she demonstrates active citizenship by helping food banks ensure local children have enough to eat,” Kenalty said.
Nimitz Elementary
Jose Castaneda Jr. is the son of Marcela Rangel-Ramirez and Jose Casteneda. He plays soccer, runs track and enjoys cooking and working with is dad on projects. A school helper, he uses his fluency in Spanish to assist students and teachers translating between English and Spanish.
Jose plans to own his own mechanical business. He dreams of traveling to Mexico and other countries and experiencing different cultures.
“A top leader at Nimitz. His grit and perseverance speak to his deep desire to learn. Jose will succeed in any endeavor and his customer service will be top notch as caring for others is part of his ‘Service Above Self’ DNA,” Nimitz Elementary Principal Julie Johnson said.
Meghan Martinez is the daughter of Jennifer McGuire and Michael Martinez. She loves to play basketball and soccer and enjoys singing and dancing. Meghan serves on the Character Council and participates in robotics and Destination Imagination. She serves as an assistant basketball coach for younger children and is always looking for ways to help others.
Meghan dreams of pursuing interior design and teaching. She also aspires to work with animal shelters and protect animals.
“Meghan demonstrates citizenship through her roles on the Character Council, Admiral Duty, and in-class modeling to other students. She can be trusted with any responsibility, and when we practice group work Meghan always puts her teammates’ needs before her own,” Johnson said.
Starkey Elementary
Aiden Davis is the son of Alita and Tom Davis. He loves kayaking, biking and four-wheeling with family. Aiden has served in student council and character councils orchestra and Starkey Singers. He’s part of the gifted and talented program, where he created a game for a model society with renewable energy, environmental friendly buildings, transit systems and healthy people amenities.
Aiden is considering pursuing law, architecture and real estate. His goals include focusing on conserving natural resources.
“Aiden is a talented young leader and great helper who sets an excellent example for his peers displaying ‘Service Above Self.’ Aiden’s selflessness truly stands out and identifies him as an outstanding citizen,” Starkey Elementary Principal Jenna Wentrcek said.
Reese Wentrcek is the daughter of Jenna and Wyatt Wentrcek. She loves cooking, dancing, arts, crafts, volleyball and running. Reese participates in student council, orchestra, robotics and Starkey Singers.
Because of her love for kids, Reese plans to study to be a teacher at Texas A&M University. She would love to visit New York, Mexico and London and aspires to learn Spanish.
“Reese is a delightful leader in the classroom who seeks out opportunities to help others around school with a beautiful smile and giving heart. Reese’s attention to detail and willingness to get things done contributes to making her an outstanding ‘Service Above Self’ citizen,” Wentrcek said.
Tally Elementary
Josiah Macias is the son of Melody and Gabriel Macias. He loves science, baking and playing soccer. Josiah excels at baseball and track, and volunteers at church and with Little League.
Josiah is considering starting his own business and preparing to eventually run for office to serve his community.
“Josiah loves to help others and is very out-going with a great sense of humor, a winning smile and a kind, respectful disposition. Josiah is the perfect model of ‘Service Above Self’ at Tally. He is caring, always willing to help teachers and classmates with his positive, selfless ‘We’ attitude that positively impacts everyone he meets,” Tally Elementary School Principal Stephen Schwarz said.
Marlei Faz is the daughter of Kaylei and Anthony Faz. She enjoys tennis, drawing, reading and loves her cat, “Moobert.” She is involved in the Tally Student Council, where she helped set up donation drives for families in need.
Marlei dreams of attending Northwestern University to become an anesthesiologist. She hopes to visit Japan and learn Japanese.
“Marlei is a quiet yet diligent young leader with perseverance to succeed in whatever she chooses. Her attributes of diligence shine brightly in all interactions with teachers and students. Marlei’s ‘We’ attitude will make her an amazing leader as others admire and aspire to be like her,” Schwarz said.
Tom Daniels Elementary
Juan Garcia is the son of Guadalupe and Juan Garcia. He enjoys playing baseball for the Kerrville Indians. He loves the outdoors, reading and drawing. Juan is in the school orchestra and plays the violin.
Juan dreams of playing baseball for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has a goal of going to college, but is undecided on what to study. He plans to travel to Mexico and learn more about his family’s heritage and become fluent in Spanish.
“Juan demonstrates ‘Service Above Self’ by acts of planned caring to help others students with personal and scholastic needs. He truly wants all of his peers to succeed,” Tom Daniels Elementary Principal Amy Billeiter said.
Sky Rector is the daughter of Stephanie Norris and Jeff Rector. She loves volleyball, tennis, swimming, drama and participating in skits at school.
She enjoys putting together care packages for people, helping with the Bread of Life food bank and helping others understand their homework.
Sky plans to attend Columbia University to study family medicine and plans to explore New York and London as possible places to establish her medical practice. Other goals include helping with beach cleanups and planting trees to improve our planet.
“Sky is well respected by peers as a ‘We’ person who seeks to build goodwill and better friendships, truly personifying ‘Service Above Self’,” Billeiter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.