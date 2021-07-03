Sparks fly at council meeting

Fireworks erupted ahead of the Independence Day holiday in the form of contentious discussions that included accusations and reported “misinformation” from citizens to members of the Kerrville City Council at the regular council meeting held June 22.
The heated discussions began with comments made regarding a potential Texas Department of Transportation project on the Sidney Baker bridge and crescendoed with the parents of 20-year-old Place 1 Councilmember Roman Garcia accusing City Manager E.A. Hoppe and other city council members of lying and comparing the city’s longtime financial advisor to a “car salesman.”
During the “public comment” section of the meeting, Mario Garcia, Councilperson Roman Garcia’s father, issued a complaint about the layout of council chambers now that meetings have been moved back to City Hall, saying “basically I want to go back to our old structure.”
The new seating format now divides city staff and general seating, an arrangement to which Mario Garcia took offense, saying that seating was reduced for citizens.
“I don’t know if you noticed, but a lot of them are standing out there (lobby),” Mario Garcia said.
He said he realizes that pandemic restrictions caused the change, but stated he liked it better when he could sit by staff members, instead of having them separated.
“I’d like to sit next to the chief (KPD Chief Chris McCall) and maybe the other chief over there (KFD Chief Eric Maloney) and have conversations with them,” Mario Garcia said.
Peggy McKay spoke in regards to the budget, stating that the “budget is coming up and the only information we get are generic changes or additions to the budget, but we see nothing by department.”
She said she believes the deadline for a completed budget is coming up soon and “we know nothing until the draft is presented to the public.”
McKay asked to get a draft of the city’s budget ahead of the deadline to accommodate questions.
“I assume ya’ll have a draft,” McKay said to council members, to which they responded they did not.
“We have workshops,” Councilperson 3 Judy Eychner said.
McKay then asked again if a draft of the budget exists and was told it does not.
“Well, we’re going to have fun at the end of the budget,” McKay said as she walked away from the podium.
It was the next speaker’s comments that led to the first sparks of the evening.
Jerry Wolf wanted to revisit a possible construction project on Sidney Baker bridge, stating that articles he has read in the Kerrville Daily Times indicates “most people are totally against it.”
Wolf accused council of creating a bigger problem than the perceived one of narrow sidewalks along the bridge.
“You say there is a problem with pedestrian safety, yet you want to narrow lanes on that bridge and it is going to result in more vehicular accidents on that bridge, which is going to endanger anyone who is walking on that bridge,” Wolf said.
Wolf then said it is his understanding that the “driving force” behind wanting to widen the sidewalks is to allow for more foot traffic in the downtown area.”
“The taxpayers of Kerrville are not here to fund the business interests of the downtown business owners,” Wolf said.
However, no exact plans have been drawn up or presented to city officials on a possible project on the Sidney Baker bridge. The only action taken so far by council members is to respond to TxDot’s suggestion that the City of Kerrville apply for possible grant money for a future project.
Wolf accused the council of not being transparent, as they discussed the bridge project in more detail in a 4 p.m. council workshop, as opposed to during the council meeting.
Wolf’s comments spurred Place 2 City Councilperson Kim Clarkson to offer a rebuttal once Wolf was finished speaking.
“For everyone’s clarification in this room, we have not approved any improvements to the Sidney Baker bridge,” Clarkson said. “What we have approved is a contract to go before TxDot with multiple projects, then if those projects are considered, then we look at the design element. I think there has been some misinformation shared, in my personal opinion, that we’ve approved some sort of project that hasn’t been approved.”
She described any possible work on the Sidney Baker bridge as a multi-step, multi-layer project endeavor.
“It involves a whole side of town, and if one element of the project doesn’t pan out or doesn’t make sense, it won’t be done,” Clarkson said. “So, to say that we’ve approved something that we haven’t is just inaccurate. I have listened to all of the comments and appreciate them, and if it does come back to council in October, that will be the time to discuss them.”
After Clarkson had finished speaking, Roman Garcia called a “point of order” to call out Clarkson, saying, “If we do respond in the citizen’s forum, we should only be providing statements of fact and not opinions.”
Clarkson quickly responded by saying “That’s what I did, Roman. That was all fact. Can you tell me what was an opinion?”
Roman Garcia said, “I can’t deliberate on the subject.”
Mayor Bill Blackburn said council will “revisit the issue of the citizen’s forum,” but wanted to move on the night’s agenda.
The next battle between council and the select group of citizens came when a resolution was presented to “authorize publication of notice of intent to issue certificates of obligation to finance land and improvements for certain municipal facilities, including public safety and judicial facilities.”
Hoppe began the discussion by saying “Tonight, the action is not to authorize that debt, it is simply to authorize that conversation, and to publish notice in a transparent fashion prescribed by law to begin to have the conversation (about possibly issuing COOs).”
Hoppe said discussions about creating a public safety building to house police, fire administration and municipal court began as far back as seven years ago, and the funding for the project was always going to be by issuing debt to pay for it.
The current Kerrville Police Department building, a former bus depot, was built in the 1980s and requires much maintenance, and the Kerrville Fire Department administration office is currently being rented.
Anne Burger Entrekin, of Hilltop Securities, the city’s longtime financial advisor, provided information on market trends and highlighted that interest rates are historically low, but could be rising.
“As the city manager said, this is the initiation of a process,” Entrekin said. “There is no formal action relative to the issuance of debt that the city council will be considering this evening. We thought it would be important to walk through the key dates that would be for your consideration. We will continue to move forward with that process so that, should the council decide to take action, all the necessary steps will be put in place.”
At this point, public comment was allowed, leading councilmember Roman Garcia’s mother, Sandra, and father, Mario, as well as citizens Bill Morgan, Peggy McCay and George Baroody, to argue that voters should decide on the issuance of debt.
“You were voted in by the people to serve the people, not to serve your own opinion, your own wants,” Sandra Garcia said. “I think you’re lying to us by saying we’re just starting a conversation. We’re not just starting a conversation. We’re starting to move.”
Mario Garcia shared comments he said were from other citizens and said council members must continue to listen to their constituents. He then read comments he claimed were from former mayors and then chastised Entrekin, likening her presentation to a car salesman.
“What I heard here was that car salesman thing … like you’re not gonna get a better deal than now,” Mario Garcia said. “I’m kind of a Dave Ramsey kind of guy. We need to save our money. And if it takes two, three, four or five years, then do it.”
Mario Garcia also said he didn’t know why KPD needed a new facility if the city has a “standing building.”
The exchanges were enough to prompt Place 3 Councilperson Judy Eychner to post the following on social media after the meeting: “A first tonight at city council: we were accused of lying and being on council for personal gain. I knew there was a reason I said yes to this gig and the big bucks it pays!.”
In the end, council voted 4-1 to approve the resolution, with Roman Garcia voting against the resolution.
