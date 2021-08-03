Antlers take to the field Aug. 2, public invited for Aug. 6 event

Tivy football fans can get their first look at this year’s bunch of Antlers on Monday, Aug. 2 when practices commence with varsity and junior varsity prospects at 7 a.m., followed by incoming freshmen at 10 a.m.
That practice schedule at Antler Stadium goes Monday through Thursday.
Friday, Aug. 6 there will be late varsity practice starting at 9:30 p.m., to cap off Tivy’s kickoff pep rally preceding at 8:30 p.m.
Looking to bounce back from a rather un-Tivy like two-win campaign in 2020, the Antlers will do a few things differently.
“There will be a little quicker pace to practices and we probably won’t stay on the field as long as we have in the past. Things will be more intense and there will be more accountability at all levels,” said Tivy head coach and Athletic Director David Jones.
“Our offense will be new in some ways. Our kids will have to be well-coached to execute it correctly,” Jones said.
With eight returning offensive starters, Tivy’s faithful should see an uptick in points per game, once experienced hands get a grasp on some of the additions, which call for a much more up-tempo attack.
“We’ll have some pretty explosive kids and will be pretty mobile. The idea is to expand the field and have a quick game with more vertical shots downfield. Our offense has to be better. Our eventual goal is to get in 75 to 80 snaps a game. Our pass completion target is between 60 to 65-percent,” said Jones.
On the defensive side of the ball, growth is key based on the fact that the Antlers return just one starter.
“We will have to score points while our defense grows up, but we do expect to be physical and make people earn stuff against us,” said Jones.
Tivy will have three weeks, including two scrimmages, to prepare for regular season play that comes Aug. 27 against Dripping Springs at Antler Stadium. Games that matter the most -- District 15-5A Division-II – come around in October, and the mentioned growth and maturity will hopefully be honed by that time for what Jones expects to be a competitive slate of games.
“The district will be better top to bottom than last year,” said Jones.
Along with defending champion Alamo Heights is the task of taking on rival Boerne Champion. The Mules and Chargers are tagged 1-2 by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. Tivy is predicted for third followed by Medina Valley. The top four teams advance to the playoffs. Tivy’s last year victories were over Lockhart, which went winless; and Floresville, which was in the playoffs.
Dropping the game with Medina Valley cost Tivy its consecutive seasons streak of playoff football and came after the Antlers had beaten playoff-bound Floresville. The Antlers run included 23 straight postseason outings before 2020’s ending.
“Medina Valley gained confidence by making the playoffs last year and beating us at our place. Floresville has a D-I runningback and Lockhart was young, but athletic,” Jones said.
In addition to adding new offensive twists for more productivity, Jones’ staff will also have some new faces with defensive line coach Bradley Lee from Seminole, and linebackers coach Lafe Caton from Brownwood. Evan Owen will coach inside receivers and moves over form Hal Peterson Middle School, while Jason Dippel will handle the offensive line after coaching receivers last year.
In addition to new faces on the high school grid staff, Jones was busy hiring Cody Taylor from Lake Travis as the new head cross country coach, and Marty Garcia comes back to Kerrville and will serve as head girls’ soccer coach after several years overseas in Malaysia. Tivy is also in need of hiring a new head softball coach after Megan Argones left for Pflugerville.
At the middle school new coaches added to the boys’ side are Alex Johnson, Chris Levens, Greg Bagby, and Terry Heimus.
