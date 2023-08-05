County files formal answer to lawsuit

Kerr County has filed a formal answer to the lawsuit filed in late June related to the county’s failure to approve the final plat for the Twin Springs Subdivision on Eagle Ridge Road.
Senior District Judge Robin Malone Darr from the 385th Judicial District Court in Midland has been appointed to hear the case in Kerr County in the 198th District Court.
The county’s decision to deny approval of the final plat for the 857-acre development shut down construction on the project on the ranch. Substantial infrastructure construction had begun on the property in the fall of 2022.
“Our real issue in rejection their final plat submission concerns public safety, and there has been no resolution to that issue,” County Judge Rob Kelly said back in June when the plat approval came before the court.
The safety issue was brought to light primarily by residents who live on ranches along Eagle Ridge Road between Hwy. 173 and the entrance to the proposed subdivision, approximately three miles in length. Eagle Ridge Road was originally constructed by the developer of the large ranches on the road in the early 1990s as a “ranch road” and was not built to county road standards. Kerr County took over maintenance of the road later in the decade, but because of the limited number of residents on the road until now, there was no need to upgrade.
With the projected number of lots to be sold in the Twin Creeks subdivision the road will have to be reconstructed to the current county standards as a “collector road” at an estimated cost of between $1.5 and $3 million. Kelly, in his proposed budget for next fiscal year now being considered, committed up to $1.5 million in county funds for the road upgrade.
County standards include depth of base, width, and other construction requirements. The intersection of Eagle Ridge and Hwy 173 will also require a turn lane to be installed. The county has already talked with TxDot about the intersection and has a commitment for a 75/25 grant from TxDot which will leave the county paying only 25 percent of the cost of the improvement.
Kelly admitted early in the project discussion that the best solution to the road upgrade would be for the developer to agree to bear some of the cost of the necessary improvements to Eagle Ridge, but the developer initially declined to do so.
On June 29 the developer, Lakewood Capital and Kerrville Acquisitions LLC, based in Knoxville, Tenn. filed a “petition for a writ of mandamus” to force or compel the county to approve the final plat. The lawsuit alleges the county commissioners’ grounds for disapproval did not meet the standards necessary and were “based on random choice or personal whim or a pretended reason to hide the real reason.”
“The county has the burden of proving clear and convincing evidence that the disapproval meets the requirements of the subsection (Subsection 232 of the Texas Local Government Code),” Kelly said early in July.
The original plat for the subdivision provided for 98 lots with a minimum size of 5.01 acres which will have private wells and on-site septic systems. Developers originally planned to have the development built out by 2030.
“The case has now entered into the “discovery phase” and each side will take several months to produce the evidence to exchange with each other and provide for the judge that is required before a trial is set in the civil case,” explained Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly last week.
Kelly also predicted the case will not go to trial before the spring of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.