KCSO nabs suspect, seizes 109 grams of meth

A coordinated effort within the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old suspected drug trafficker and the seizure of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said the KCSO Special Operations Division, Special Investigation Unit, developed information that a vehicle would be transporting a large amount of methamphetamine from San Antonio to Kerrville on Friday, May 20.
“On May 21, SIU established surveillance of the suspected route of the travel and located the suspect vehicle traveling to Kerrville on Hwy. 27 in Kerr County,” Leitha said.
SIU investigators, assisted by a KCSO patrol deputy, conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, Leitha said.
“An SIU investigator made contact with the passenger, Christopher Pintor, and detected the smell of marijuana emitting from within the vehicle,” Leitha said. “Mr. Pintor refused to cooperate with the SIU investigator and became combative when being detained. After Mr. Pintor was detained, the SIU investigator observed a bag of methamphetamine in the seat where Mr. Pintor had been sitting.”
Leitha said a thorough search of the vehicle was then conducted and a larger bag of methamphetamine was discovered concealed in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
“In total, 109 grams of methamphetamine was located,” Leitha said.
Christopher Pintor, 34, of Concan, Texas, was arrested on one count of resisting arrest, search or transport; and one count of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG1, over 4 grams and under 200 grams.
“This case is an excellent example of the work that our SIU investigators accomplish, working in concert with other deputies and other law enforcement colleagues,” Leitha said. “Our investigators are some of the best in the business when it comes to finding concealed shipments. We are glad to have this quantity of methamphetamine off the streets of Kerr County. Our SIU and the entire KCSO team continue to intercept illegal cargo of all types, and hand strong cases over to the DAs for prosecution.”
Leitha said charges may be added or modified prior to trial and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
