Lakehouse staffer ‘blessed’ by outpour of generosity after fire claims home

Gary Wahrmund has created some great friendships with his customers over the past 30-plus years working at the Lakehouse restaurant, so when they heard that he might need help after his house burned down on Jan. 30, many have stepped up to assist.
“It was about 5 o’clock in the morning and I got up to use the restroom,” Wahrmund said. “At first I saw smoke and then a wall of fire.”
Wahrmund said he immediately alerted his sister and brother-in-law, who were staying with them at the time.
“I don’t know what I was thinking, but at first I got a bucket of water, thinking I could put the flames out,” Wahrmund said. “I was overcome with the heat and the smoke and we all just got out of there.”
Alone in the dark, watching his mobile home slowly burn, Wahrmund said he was approached by two Kerrville Fire Department EMS crew members.
“There was two really nice paramedics there to help me. I wish I knew their names, because they were so nice,” Wahrmund said. “They treated me for my burns and smoke inhalation.”
Expected at work shortly after the blaze, Wahrmund contacted his boss and owner of the Lakehouse, Mark Armstrong, to let him know what had happened.
Armstrong immediately posted a message to his customers and friends on his personal Facebook page, as well as on the restaurant’s page.
Personally, Armstrong wrote:
“To my Lakehouse friends: Gary's Okay. His house just burned to the ground. Nothing left. Has what he was sleeping in. No wallet, cell phone, contacts. Nothing. Just saw him. Has burns on right hand/arm. Smoke inhalation. Looked rough and shook, but Okay.”
Two days later, on Feb. 1, Armstrong devised a plan to help his dedicated employee, first posting on the restaurant’s social media page.
“The generous outpouring of support already has been inspiring and touching. If you're one of many who consider Gary a friend and would like to help, contact the manager on duty at the Lakehouse. We'll see he gets it, or he should be back at his window this weekend. Thanks,” Armstrong wrote.
Since that time, Wahrmund said he has been receiving donations and feels confident he can get back on his feet.
“The (American) Red Cross gave me a gift card for a hotel for a couple of nights and then Mark and Sallie (Armstrong) paid for extra nights,” Wahrmund said. “I’m paid up at the hotel until Friday and we have a friend that is trying to get me a travel trailer to live in.”
Wahrmund said he hopes the timing works out well and he is able to leave the hotel and move in to the travel trailer.
“My house and all of my personal items are a complete loss,” Wahrmund said. “But, I think I’m going to be alright. I’m just blessed to have people Mark and Sallie for bosses and great customers that I’ve come to know all these years.”
While Wahrmund credits Armstrong for alerting the public, which prompted much-needed donations, Armstrong said Wahrmund is a great person who deserves to see how much he means to the community.
“Gary joined the Catfish King family in 1992 and has been part of the Lakehouse since it's inception,” Armstrong said. “Over his decades at the drive-thru window, he's created a huge fan base of followers. In addition to his duties at drive-thru, he's a big part of this place and this family. He means the world to Sallie and me.”
Extremely humble and sincere, Wahrmund has not asked anyone for help and has been overwhelmed and grateful by the response of his customers.
He said his sister and brother-in-law are currently staying with his mother and added that he thinks they have a GoFundMe page to assist them.
