KCSO takes lead in digital forensics

A unique partnership with the U.S. Secret Service has evolved into a fast-paced, Digital Forensic Unit at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office that has already resulted in local arrests and convictions, but has also expanded to a global reach.
Leading the charge is KCSO Investigator Luke Flores, who heads up the local forensic lab for Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
“Working narcotics, we quickly realized that as technology was advancing, the bad guys were using cell phones every day to buy drugs, sell drugs, contact their suppliers, contact their customers,” Flores said. “They were text messaging their customers, whatever they were doing, they were using their cell phones to do it through text, Facebook and other messaging apps.”
This knowledge revealed new sources of gathering evidence, Flores said, but actually obtaining the needed information presented a lengthy challenge, requiring up to a year to retrieve that data.
“We were having to take our phones to the lab at the Secret Service, for example, to have that data extracted so that we could use it as evidence,” Flores said. “And, that took time.”
Flores said that in 2016 he was approached by a U.S. Secret Service agent who asked if he was interested in learning how to extract the digital evidence himself.
“Since I had already had one class back in 2011, I said ‘absolutely’,” Flores said. “It was such an important part of our investigations that we realized the faster that we got our evidence, the faster we could process a case and go through the system, which is less of a burden on taxpayers.”
Flores said that under then Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, the KCSO entered into an agreement with the U.S. Secret Service, under which Flores would receiving training, as well as digital forensic equipment and software to be housed and utilized locally.
“All of this equipment is still technically owned by the Secret Service,” Flores said. “We signed that MOU in 2016, which made us a partner agency with the South Texas Regional Task Force. And, as a partner agency, they reserve the right to ask us to help them out.”
Flores said throughout the six years, Secret Service agents have never demanded anything of the KCSO.
“In the five or six years that we have been partnered with them, they have never once said we haven’t done enough,” Flores said. “All they ask from us in return is to report the number of devices that we examine.”
In recent years, Flores said the digital unit has expanded and more KCSO deputies have been trained, as the need for forensic evidence exponentially increases each year.
“It’s been a great partnership and is saving our county huge sums of money,” Flores said. “For example, that software that we use has a three year license that costs $12,000 per year. We don’t pay for that, the Secret Service does and that’s not even including all of the hardware and other software we use.”
In turn, Flores and his lab also provides services locally for Kerrville Police Department, Ingram Police Department, Fredericksburg Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Boerne Police Department.
“Yesterday, we had a Boerne PD officer that took custody of a stolen vehicle and found two cell phones in it,” Flores said. “He called me up and asked if I could process the phones and he was able to submit the request online and it goes immediately into our lab management software.”
Flores said the chain of custody management system provided by the Secret Service assists in time management and allows for a streamlined procedure throughout the department and outside agencies.
“This has been a game changer for us,” Flores said. “These days, you can’t operate without having some sort of digital forensic capability, because every case has a digital component. Whether it is a laptop in a child pornography case or text messages and other details in other criminal cases, the evidence can be retrieved on any digital device.”
Flores said he can access any type of digital device through the training, equipment and software he has been provided.
“There’s nowhere else in the world that you will be able to obtain the type of extensive training that we get, and the equipment,” Flores said. “One class I took was five weeks long through the National Computer Forensics Institute in Hoover, Ala. The cost of the class, travel and living expenses was provided at no cost to the county. This entire program and experience is invaluable.”
Understanding the benefit and investment provided by the Secret Service, Flores said he wanted to “give back” to them.
“In the last year, I told them I wanted to help them in any way I could,” Flores said. “And, they have reached out to me on these RansomWare cases, because there are only three of us in our region that are trained network intrusion investigators.”
The region that includes Kerr County spans from El Paso to Midland, across to San Marcos and down to San Antonio, to include Austin and Waco.
“There have been a couple of those case that we’ve worked that have gone international,” Flores said. “I can’t talk about them at this point, but the impact is significant.”
Flores said most of the RansomWare cases he has worked originate in Russian, but citizens are prey to all sorts of internet scams and attacks and said that most offenses occur when a person’s email has been compromised.
“Most of the time, it’s a real estate deal and the forward you fraudulent wiring instructions,” Flores said. “Most of those types of crimes are originating out of Nigeria.”
Flores said the way the scam works is a thief will infiltrate an e-mail account and monitor it until an opportunity arises and then strike.
“They will watch your e-mails for a while and see what’s going to make them money. So, if your getting ready to buy property, for example, you are getting ready to wire $300,000 or $400,000 to the title company,” Flores said. “They will see that your closing date is on a certain day and when it gets closer to that day, they will change the rules. It’s almost always Microsoft Office that they do this with. They will block any e-mail from the real title company and so you never see those e-mails. The bad guy pretending to be the title company is all you will see. They will send an e-mail telling you that the wiring instructions have changed.
“Just look at that e-mail address. If anything seems off about it, like they might change a letter in the e-mail address so it looks familiar. To be sure, call the title company and verify that information, because that’s how they get you.”
He said the thief might use the same names, but the e-mail address will be slightly off.
“They are hitting these folks for large sums of money, but ultimately, they don’t care if they get $5,000,” Flores said. “It’s a win for them, but they are looking for that big payday.”
Flores said reporting such a fraud quickly is important.
“The faster we get on it, the better chance we can recover your money,” Flores said.
In fact, locally, Flores was able to help recover $400,000 for a Kerr County resident who had been scammed in exactly the same way he described on a real estate deal.
“While the money was recovered from the bad guys, it is still in the process of being returned to the victim,” Flores said.
He said he was also able to retrieve $300,000 for an El Paso resident.
Flores and deputies dedicated to the Digital Forensics Unit operate as part of the KCSO Special Operations Division, led by Capt. Jason Waldrip.
“What we are working toward is expanding this lab to becoming a regional application,” Waldrip said. “So, that’s what we are working toward is making this lab available to agencies in the entire region.”
Waldrip said the expansion would entail adding manpower from participating agencies to allow for processing much larger case loads to assist the Secret Service.
According to Waldrip, Flores works full-time within the lab and the additional two deputies split their time between the lab and other duties within the department.
