Kerrville Police Department officers had their hands full trying to sort out the details of a reported robbery last week and ultimately ended up arresting both the suspects and reported victim.
According to KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, officers were alerted to a 9-1-1 call on Friday, Jan. 14, from a caller who stated he had been robbed in the Walmart parking lot.
“The caller stated he and his girlfriend parked in the Walmart parking lot when an unknown male jumped in the back seat, and stole his wallet before fleeing in a separate vehicle,” Lamb said. “The caller stated he was following the vehicle and gave dispatchers their location.”
Lamb said KPD officers located both vehicles in the 1100 block of East Main Street and conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle while the 9-1-1 caller parked near the scene.
The occupants of the suspect vehicle were detained, a 21-year-old Boerne man (driver); a 19-year-old Hondo man (front passenger); and a 17-year-old Boerne female (back passenger, Lamb said.
“Officers noted a very strong odor of marijuana coming from the occupants and their vehicle,” Lamb said.
According to Lamb, the 9-1-1 caller, a 22-year-old Kerrville man, repeated to officers at the scene that he and his girlfriend, a 19-year-old Kerrville female, had pulled into the Walmart parking lot prior to going into the store, when a male he didn’t know suddenly jumped in the backseat of his car and stole his wallet off of the center console before getting in the suspect vehicle, which then left the parking lot and the caller followed.
“A search of the suspect vehicle was conducted, and officers located a used methamphetamine pipe and a large bag containing 32 individual 3.5 gram packets of marijuana,” Lamb said. “The 9-1-1 caller’s wallet was not found. The occupants of the suspect vehicle told officers that they had met the 9-1-1 caller to purchase marijuana from him, but had instead stolen the marijuana and left without paying for it. Text message conversations they showed KPD officers confirmed that this was an arranged drug deal between the 9-1-1 caller and the other subjects.”
Lamb said at this point, the 9-1-1 caller and his girlfriend were detained.
“His driver’s license, debit card and other identification that he told officers had been in his wallet when it was stolen were found in his girlfriend’s purse. A loaded handgun was also located in the vehicle,” Lamb said.
A search warrant was obtained for the 9-1-1 caller’s residence, where officers discovered a large quantity of marijuana, THC concentrates in the form of wax, crystals and resins, psilocybin mushrooms, $4,365 in cash, a second handgun, as well as equipment that is evidence that the suspect has been obtaining large quantities of marijuana and other drugs via mail, Lamb said.
In addition, according to Lamb, evidence was found that indicated he was producing THC concentrates at his residence and selling them.
“Also found was assorted drug paraphernalia, labeling and packaging materials, 19 pre-paid credit cards and other items used to facilitate drug dealing,” Lamb said.
The approximate weights for the drugs found are 2.4 pounds of marijuana, 485 grams of THC and 306 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, Lamb said.
The 9-1-1 caller was taken into custody on a traffic violation and is facing additional charges of false report to a police officer, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possesion of marijuana, Lamb said.
The two males in the suspect vehicle were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, more than 2 ounces, but less than 4 ounces, Lamb said.
They are all facing additional charges. The females from both vehicles were released without being charged, but could face charges as the investigation proceeds, Lamb said
“Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to investigate all aspects of this incident. As this investigation proceeds, it is possible additional persons may be charged in this matter, as well as additional charges for all the subjects involved in this incident,” Lamb said.
