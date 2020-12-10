‘Santa Saturday’ fun

Kerrville area families are invited to make an appointment for their whole families to take part in the second “Santa Saturday” on Dec. 19, when Santa will be in the courtyard of the Schreiner Mansion with his sleigh for Christmas photo opportunities, and the whole family can attend a holiday movie in the Arcadia Live! Theater.
This event is a collaboration between the Cailloux Foundation, trustees of the Schreiner Mansion historic site and event space, and the staff at Arcadia Live! which recently re-opened to public events.
There are still tickets available and seats remaining at the movie theater for the Dec. 19 event, with choices of movie showings at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day.
Katharine Boyette, events coordinator for the Cailloux Foundation, said these events are planned to have parents bring their children to the Schreiner Mansion courtyard to have photos taken with Santa and his sleigh in the mansion courtyard, adjoining Peterson Plaza, ideally before they walk across Peterson Plaza and Water Street to the Arcadia Theater entrance at 715 Water St.
Boyette said they expect some families may go to the movie first and then come to see Santa for the pictures, but either way they plan it, a parent needs to make reservations and buy tickets in advance of Dec. 19.
“The two organizations wanted to make Christmas really special this year,” Boyette said. “And families can see the renovated interior of the Arcadia Theater on that Saturday.”
At the mansion courtyard, children will receive a complimentary “treat bag,” Boyette said; and under COVID-19 precautions, holiday face masks will be given to guests, and family groups will be expected to be socially distanced.
She said after the planning meetings with the Arcadia Live! staff, parents can expect cartoon-style holiday movies, either “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” or “The Smurfs’ ‘A Christmas Carol’.”
How to sign up
Boyette said reservations are required for each adult in each family group, and their designated number of children to be attending.
The cost is $8 per child; but there is no charge for accompanying adults. So, for example, a family of two parents and three children would cost $24 for the children but no charge for the adults.
There will be a maximum of 100 seats offered per show.
Parents should visit the Arcadia Live! box office by 315-5483, or visit it online at boxoffice@thearcadialive.org.
“Santa Saturday is a community collaboration,” Boyette said. “Those attending can watch for the red and white signs for directions, especially on Peterson Plaza. And the courtyard is at the back of the mansion adjacent to the plaza.”
Arcadia Theater
Katie McCarty, box office manager at Arcadia Live!, said their box office can be contacted at 315-5483; or by visiting their website online at www.TheArcadiaLive.org, and clicking on the “events” tab page for Dec. 19.
There is a button for “ticketing,” and parents can pick the Dec. 19 date and the time they prefer for this event.
The Arcadia Live! ticketing can be done using cash, credit/debit card or check
Each adult making reservations will get an order confirmation by email, after they’ve completed their ticket order.
The plan is for each family group to check in first at the mansion courtyard where Boyette and the rest of the “elves” will have a list of parents and family groups expected for each session.
Boyette and McCarty hope the families attending will check in first at the mansion courtyard, about 45 minutes before each showtime for the movies.
Each person will get a wristband to indicate they made the required reservations and are listed as expected guests.
Then they will need to keep the wristbands on as they walk across Water Street to get to the movie.
“If they are buying their tickets off-line, they can visit the box office starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and get a wristband then,” McCarty said. “If a family is getting their tickets for ‘Santa Saturday’ at the last minute, the tickets probably will be available until 5 p.m. on the 18th.”
She said if they want to ask about tickets the day of, the 19th, they should use email to contact ArcadiaLive!
In addition to the Dec. 19 “Santa Saturday,” McCarty listed the following shows and activities on the ArcadiaLive! calendar, following the cancellation of a musical event scheduled for last Saturday with Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis:
• McCarty said a different event will be scheduled Dec. 18, to be announced:
• On Dec. 11, a new event called “Eggnog and Hog Calls” is planned, 6-8 p.m.;
• On Dec. 12, a member-donor event is planned, called “ArcadiaLive! Unwrapped;”
• On Dec. 18, a Christmas movie and light show inside the Arcadia Theater is offered, more for adults, and the box office will have tickets available;
• McCarty said for “Santa Saturday” on Dec. 19, the Arcadia Theater will have chairs set up, socially distanced, on the downstairs level. The movie will be presented using their new projector at the rear of the theater space, onto a screen at the stage end of that main room.
Schreiner Mansion
Boyette said separate tours of the historic Schreiner Mansion in the 200 block of Earl Garrett St. downtown are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For the holiday season, Boyette said the mansion is decorated in “historic decorations,” such as Capt. Charles Schreiner and his family might have chosen when they lived in this home.
Admission at the mansion is $7 for each visitor ages nine years and older. Boyette said they are equipped to handle both cash and charge cards there.
Capt. Charles Schreiner and his wife Lena Enderle Schreiner were the parents of eight children, Aime Charles (“A.C.”), Gustav F., Lena M., Emilie, Louis A., Charles Armaud Jr., Frances S. and Walter R.
Through many of Capt. Schreiner’s years as a multi-faceted businessman, the family’s home in downtown Kerrville, next door to his Schreiner Store, also was a center of community life in the town.
