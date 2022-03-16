Hofer recently inducted after 40 years

David Hofer’s intense relationship with music and journey to becoming a rock star led him down a road of excitement, hope and despair, which ultimately etched his name in Iowa history after being inducted into Rock ’N Roll Hall of Fame by the Iowa Rock ’N Roll Music Association in September 2021 as a member of 1970s band Hot Jam.
Hofer said his love of music began when he was in diapers, but he didn’t begin playing an instrument until he was 10 years old.
“My daddy was an old fiddler, so I had the burn when I was still in diapers,” Hofer said. “I guess you would say my parents were frugal, so they waited until I was in double-digits before getting me my first instrument, and then the next thing you know I was on stage.”
Following his passion, Hofer worked hard at perfecting his talent over the years until one day he and his cousin went out to The Challenge night club in Marshalltown, Iowa to listen to the band Hot Jam some time in 1972.
“I was working in a guitar studio at the time and we went to Marshalltown to see the band. I liked what I heard and told my cousin I was going to play with them,” Hofer said. “When he asked me when I was going to start, I just told them I hadn’t talked to them yet.”
Hofer said he identified the bass player as the “weakest link,” and took the opportunity to speak with the band’s leader, Roger Mathias, during a break.
“I told him that if they ever wanted to upgrade their bass to let me know and told them where I worked,” Hofer said. “It wasn’t a week or two before they came down to the guitar studio.”
Hofer said the bass player was having issues making it to scheduled gigs.
“It’s a three-piece band,” Hofer said. “You have to have all three.”
The next thing he knew, Hofer was practicing the song list at Mathias’ house and was on stage that night.
“We went over about 80 songs in two or three hours,” Hofer said. “We played our first gig that night and the rest is history.”
At 20 years old, Hofer considered himself the “spark” to ignite guitarist Mathias and drummer Al Lund.
“They were probably five, six, seven years older than me, so they needed a young spark and I was it,” Hofer said.
Playing the Marshalltown area was fine for a while, but Hofer’s dream was much bigger and he felt the band needed to expand its exposure.
“I told them that if we were going have more success, we needed to get out of town,” Hofer said.
Hofer said he was then working a traveling sales job, so he started calling on music venues in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Des Moines.
“Pretty soon we had a manager and we were playing big chunk of Iowa,” Hofer said.
The traveling and the time investment became too much for Mathias, Hofer said.
“I went over and told him that if you don’t want to do what Al and I want to do, that’s cool, but don’t hold us back,” Hofer said. “I liked him, but we had to sacrifice things to get where we wanted to be.”
Hofer said Lund was an engineer at Lenox and it would take commitment to achieve their goals.
For himself, Hofer also knew he needed to have a profitable day job.
“In order to afford my habit, which was music, I was a carpenter, carpenter’s foreman and journeyman and master and worked up through the ranks,” Hofer said.
Hot Jam began recording in Carlisle, Iowa, a suburb of Des Moines, at KJack Records and Mathias was growing increasingly fatigued with the demand of the band on top of his day job.
“I told Al to do a locate on a guitar player,” Hofer said. “And, sure enough, he found a young guitar player up in Mason City, Iowa. His name was Jerry Carberry. He was more of a Joe Walsh, flowing, beautiful guitar player.”
By now, Hofer was 25 years old.
“As I was the spark at 20, Jerry was the new spark at 20,” Hofer said.
Carberry joined the band, bringing a renewed energy and excitement for Hofer and Lund.
Hofer said he would work construction during the day and at night he would go to a leased practice room.
“We would practice late into the night,” Hofer said. “And get up and go to work the next day. We worked on our shows, songs and sets.”
Ultimately, Hofer said, Hot Jam earned some airplay on a Waterloo station.
“We played a ballroom up near Waterloo, in northern Iowa. We had played there before and had a decent crowd. It was a very small town,” Hofer said. “When we arrived, there was a line for three blocks to get into our show.”
Hofer said the airplay of their songs had impressed the locals and neighboring residents to come out to see the band.
“They didn’t know who we were and we were just walking around the crowd before the show,” Hofer said. “When it was time to start, we came walking up out of that crowd and they lost their mind.”
Hofer said it was on that night that he could see his dreams finally coming to fruition.
“We got an agent and started playing grandstands and stuff like that and recording more and writing more,” Hofer said. “We recorded in St. Louis and in Chicago. In fact, we had two albums of material already worked up.”
Hot Jam’s success was apparent, which enticed some wealthy investors.
“But they wanted us to have co-management,” Hofer said. “We had been managing ourselves and recording ourselves, but we agreed.”
Hofer said they were signed with Capricorn 7 out of Minneapolis, Minn. and assigned an agent named Bud Weller.
Unfortunately, what appeared to be the break they were looking for ended up being a disaster.
“We were starving at that time,” Hofer said. “Finally, at the end, we were going to record an album in Lake Geneva. George Harrison had just recorded an album there, and everything was tied to that album.”
Hofer said they were in talks with a German company that was going to promote the album and with members of the band the Turtles, who were going to help with the album as well.
“Finally, we just told him that we needed money after a couple of trips to Minneapolis,” Hofer said. “Everything we had was leveraged by now. We had to pony up our change to buy gas.”
Hofer said they continued to contact the co-manager, Weller, who would tell them that he didn’t have any money for them, but as it turns out, Weller had received money but was found to have embezzled those funds, rather than paying the Hot Jam members.
“We just started booking some fill gigs to get money,” Hofer said. “We found out that all of this interest from Germany and France that he had gotten was in hock in Minneapolis, because he didn’t pay the bill.”
That heart-breaking moment when the bandmates discovered that their dreams had been stolen by Weller changed Hofer’s life.
“I knew I was going to make it in the music business at 10 years old, but at 28 I found out why it wasn’t going to happen for me,” Hofer said. “Because here we were ready to go to Geneva and there is no money.”
Hofer said it was in that moment that he determined that he had wasted so much youthful capital, that he was done.
“I could go another 30 years and not be where we are at now,” Hofer said.
Hofer said the company that he worked for in Marshalltown had just taken over operations at Jensco Lumberyard in Kerrville. By now it was January 1980.
“I had been touring for a couple of years, but I called them and asked how things were going,” Hofer said. “They told me it was booming and I told them I would see them soon. They didn’t believe me, because they knew that music was my life, but I showed up in my heavy Chevy with all my worldly possessions. In a day, I had a job. I had an apartment and took a bus back to Marshalltown and got married and was ready to start a new life.”
Hofer said he was ready to put music behind him and was in Kerrville permanently with his new wife by July of 1980.
“I cut my hair and luckily I had my carpenter skills to fall back on,” Hofer said. “I quit music completely. I didn’t even want a stereo. I was bitter.”
For more than a decade, Hofer didn’t touch an instrument and avoided any type of music.“In 1991, I went on a Walk to Emmaus and I really liked the music,” Hofer said. “The next year I was asked to be on the team and Jack Furman asked me what I would like to do as part of that team. I told him I would like to be on the music team and I found out I was meant to play Christian music.”
A few years later, Hofer would find himself back on stage.
“My wife asked me to take my son Nathan out to the Point Theatre for auditions for ‘Fiddler on the Roof’,” Hofer said. “By the time she got there, we were both in the play.”
Hofer’s wife and daughter, Megan, were also cast in “Fiddler on the Roof.”
The next thing he knew, Hofer was embedded in the local community theater world and he had participated in 80 Walk to Emmaus events and his bitterness toward music was gone.
In the midst of all of this, Hofer started his own construction company, which he still operates today.
“I’ve been the general contractor at the Hill Country Youth Ranch for more than 40 years,” Hofer said. “I built the original theater and when it burned, I built it back. In fact, we recorded a CD there at that studio that’s part of our ministry.”
Hofer had truly re-imagined his life and was no longer looking back at what was a huge tragedy with the end of his music career with Hot Jam until August 2021 when he received a phone call from the Iowa Rock ’N Roll Music Association.
Hofer said the owner of the KJack Studio, where they first recorded as Hot Jam, had contacted Lund years ago and said he wanted to see Hot Jam inducted.
Not thinking it could be a reality, Hofer never really considered to possibility.
But it was really happening.
“They told us we were going to play live and that was cool with me, but the drummer hadn’t held a stick in 40 years,” Hofer said. “Al bought a set of drums, practiced hard and donned the stage fired and inspired.”
Hofer said he was being treated for prostate cancer at the time, but would drive to Austin for treatment and then fly to Cedar Rapids to practice with the Carberry on the weekends and return to Austin on Monday for more treatment.
“It was definitely a roller coaster, but everything is good now with the cancer,” Hofer said.
Hofer flew to Cedar Rapids a few more times to practice and the trio also recorded more of their music.
Hofer said the night of the induction was amazing, saying it was a “love fest.”
“We had Roger Mathias come up and the drummer’s son come up and play with us,” Hofer said. “It was wonderful.”
Hofer said he arrived in Iowa about four days before the induction ceremony and was overwhelmed by the reception, saying everyone was just so kind and “happy to see you.”
He said he bought back his Les Paul bass guitar that he sold in 1980 and it now hangs in the Rock N’ Roll Museum, along with the history of Hot Jam.
“We closed the show and the place was packed. I was just amazing,” Hofer said. “I vastly underestimated the impact on people’s lives that Hot Jam had.”
After the induction ceremony, Hofer said it took him almost eight hours to return all of the messages from fans, friends and supporters.
The experience of being recognized after all of these years closed the circle of Hofer’s music life and dreams of becoming a rock star.
That dream has come true and the music that he and his bandmates thought was going to make them stars all those years ago will finally be heard.
“We are actually going to release a double album, because we had two albums worth of stuff when we stopped playing,” Hofer said. “But now we are doing it with our own money. The artwork is in, because there is a market out there for unpublished music.”
Hofer said every song on the album is original to the band, with the exception of their reworking of “Tobacco Road,” which they included in every one of their concerts while they were touring in the 1970s.
Hofer said he hopes the Hot Jam album will be released in December.
In the mean time, Hofer said the local talent of Mike Cook, Scott Monroe, Duane Simpson, Virgil Justice, Tim Porter, Seth Weatherford, Tony Young and Brian Foster continue their local ministry as part of St. Elvis, the praise and worship team Hofer said he is “blessed to play Emmaus music with.”
