Milestone moment celebrated

It was prayerful discernment, precision planning, and a passion for the Word of God, that led Auxiliary Bishop Michael Boulette, of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, to become the founding director of St. Peter upon the Water: A Center for Spiritual Direction and Formation, located in Ingram.
On Saturday, Boulette officiated a Eucharistic Celebration at St. Peter upon the Water recognizing the 20th anniversary of receiving permission from then Archbishop Patrick Flores to provide spiritual direction on behalf of the Archdiocese fulltime, and to officially launch what would become St. Peter upon the Water. The celebration also honored the late Beverly Marie Pevehouse, whom he said generously provided 100 percent of the financing for the property and 90% for the construction, with the blessing of her daughter, Missy Hoelscher, and the Pevehouse family.
Since its inception, Boulette said that St. Peter upon the Water has trained 200 spiritual directors whose certification is recognized by the Archdiocese of San Antonio to provide direction for others, a reach Boulette estimates is into the thousands.
According to Boulette, there are only approximately 300 spiritual direction centers around the world which intentionally form spiritual directors, and he estimates 10-12 in the United States, many of which he visited and evaluated before creating the master plan for St. Peter upon the Water.
“The reason I’m even interested in and capable of doing spiritual direction in any significant way is because I was the director of spiritual formation at the seminary for 10 years,” Boulette said. “That’s what led to the call for me and this ministry, because when I became a parish priest and there were big retreat movements like ACTS and Cursillo, all these people would come back from retreats on fire, but there was no one to guide them spiritually.”
Boulette said that as a priest, he was only able to provide individual spiritual direction for about 20 parishioners at a time, which made him begin to ponder how he could multiply his efforts by forming others to serve as spiritual directors, and thus the idea for St. Peter upon the Water was born.
“The essential nature is this … counseling is about your relationship with yourself and other people. Spiritual direction is about your relationship with God,” Boulette said. “You come to talk to someone about the fruits of your prayer. What are the resistances to God in your life? What are the confirmations that you’ve made good decisions in your life and really done what God wanted you to do? It’s conversations about that.”
Boulette said spiritual directors are there to listen for the movements of God in one’s life.
“We always believe that the Holy Spirit is in the room with us,” Boulette said. “So, there are three people in there. There’s the directee, the director and the Holy Spirit. It’s all a prayer. The whole thing is a prayer.”
Before the celebratory mass, Boulette reminisced on how he discerned this gift from the Lord which began while he was serving as the pastor of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville.
“After receiving permission, I had to spend a few months organizing the legal part, making it (St. Peter upon the Water) a corporation, a 501(c)3 and a trust of the Archdiocese of San Antonio,” Boulette said.
Boulette continued to serve as pastor of Notre Dame Catholic Church for several months, while also working on plans and organizing a Development Team to create St. Peter upon the Water. “I went to ask Mrs. Pevehouse for $30,000 and she ended up giving me $2 million,” Boulette said.
Boulette then rented a small office nearby, and began providing spiritual direction, as well as working to fulfill his dream for a permanent facility for training, retreats, and conferences.
Boulette said he then began working to locate a piece of property to begin building St. Peter upon the Water with parishioner and local realtor Kyle Kleypas.
“I was thinking 10 acres, you know, something small,” Boulette said. “Well, then this property became available. At the time, it was 260-something acres and a price I would not be able to afford, even with that amazing donation.”
Boulette said Kleypas “already had a plan,” sharing that he had another buyer who also wanted property in the area, which includes water from a creek.
“No one had ever lived here before,” Boulette said. “There was just a hunting lodge on the property.”
Pevehouse stepped in once again and helped fund the remodeling of the hunting lodge to create a residence for the Director on the property, which Boulette eventually occupied.
“Then we began creating the master plan for the property,” Boulette said.
He said the current office at St. Peter upon the Water was once a barn, but now houses office space, rooms for spiritual direction and the smallest, full church within the archdiocese.
“It (the chapel) is 10 by 10 (10 ft. by 10 ft.),” Boulette said. “Archbishop (Jose Horacio) Gomez came and consecrated the space completely.”
Boulette said that the next project was to build the “quiet houses” on the property, which are constructed as a duplex.
“Next, Mrs. Pevehouse wanted to build a place for the Archbishop to stay when he would come out,” Boulette said. “So, there is a 1,100 sq. ft. house up there. It’s not just for the bishops or priests; we use it regularly for others.”
All of the construction, Boulette said, required adding infrastructure to the property, to include roads and creating a water system that eventually tied into the City of Ingram water lines.
“The big project was our 6,000 sq. ft. conference center,” Boulette said. “Again, Mrs. Pevehouse, as she did with everything else around here, paid 90 percent of our work on the conference center.”
The conference center houses the St. Peter upon the Water teaching center and a large area that can accommodate large groups for meetings and mass gatherings.
“It’s basically a conference room, but it can work for us as a chapel,” Boulette said.
While the construction projects were under way, Boulette and his Formation Team were engaged in the mission of providing spiritual direction to lay people.
Boulette said that the formation cycle lasts three years, and he and his team are in the sixth cycle, spanning 18 years. The current spiritual direction students are beginning their third and final year.
“Each cycle involves one weekend a month for three years at 10 sessions per year,” Boulette said. “And we’re already taking applications for Cycle 7. We’ve already gotten around 20 applications and we can handle around 40 or so.”
Upon completion of the three-year formation program at St. Peter upon the Water, graduates of the program will become certified by the Archdiocese of San Antonio to provide spiritual direction and faith formation among parishes throughout the archdiocese, to include facilitation of ACTS Retreats and one-on-one faith formation.
“Before we began providing spiritual direction, I had a Development Team help me plan what we were going to teach and decide what needed to happen,” Boulette said. “Spiritual direction is a unique kind of formation ministry in the Catholic Church. All of our ministries are relatively highly-regulated, and each of them has some sort of formation plan … for priests, deacons and for lay ministers and so forth, but there is no such thing for spiritual directors … and on purpose, it’s not a neglect, because the ministry has a lot to do with trusting the holy spirit.”
Boulette was born in Hudson Falls, New York and moved to Fredericksburg as a young child with his mother and brother. He was ordained on March 19, 1976, and then named a Monsignor in 2005 by Pope John Paul II. During his time as a priest, Boulette served the local Notre Dame Catholic Church Parish for the better part of 20 years. In 2017, he was appointed by Pope Francis to serve as the Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of San Antonio.
Despite his many duties as Auxiliary Bishop, Boulette continues to oversee the operation of St. Peter upon the Water, along with his team led by co-directors Cecilia von Bertrab and Dorothy Cass. It is his plan to someday soon retire to the property on Indian Creek Road that is St. Peter upon the Water, where he will continue to lead the ministry.
