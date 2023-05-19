Tivy ‘treasures’ learning skills

Students in Tivy High School’s Life Skills program continue to expand the reach of their student-run school merchandise store, which has both an on-campus store and a pop-up location at Blue Oak Trading Company.
Now they’re making t-shirts for District Special Education Field Day.
The store — aptly named by the students who run it — is called Tivy Treasures and opened in 2021, said Stephane Drake-Woods, an occupational therapist for Kerrville Independent School District who helped spearhead the program.
“The goal is always to be teaching vocational skills at this level that will carry on to jobs outside the community,” Drake-Woods said. “KISD is a field work placement for UT-Health Science Center occupational therapist interns, so as part of that for the last 10 years, they’ve helped us start vocational programs and helped our life skills students in various ways.”
With the assistance of the occupational therapist interns, students in the Life Skills program launched the Tivy Treasures store on campus in December 2021.
“We wanted it to be student-run and motivated,” said Drake-Woods. “Students voted on the name, they voted on what they wanted to do, they literally built the store right here on campus.”
According to Drake-Woods, the Tivy Treasures launch was meant as a transitional program for students 18 to 22 years old in need of more hands-on life skills experience to prepare them for real-world jobs.
Students built shelving for the on-campus store themselves, did all the inventory, learned to hang up clothes and learned how to use a Cricut machine to create merchandise, Goodwyn added.
Later, Tivy Treasures would expand its scope to a pop-up store at Blue Oak Trading Company. The on-campus store is open every Friday during lunch and the Blue Oak store is open the first Friday of every month.
“We wanted to bring (Tivy Treasures) out into the community so Kerr County can see what a valuable asset these students would be as employees,” Drake-Woods noted.
Many parents couldn’t easily get on campus to buy merchandise, so Goodwyn and Drake-Woods approached Blue Oak Trading Company about opening a pop-up store in the community
“They have been absolutely wonderful,” Drake-Woods said. “They gave our kids an indoor free booth area and the kids made their store. They stained all the crates and got all the material.”
She added that KISD has also been immensely supportive of the venture.
“Anything that we’ve needed for these kids, any machinery, our workshop is beautiful and has adaptive tables that can be lowered for children in wheelchairs — it takes a lot of effort and money to start a program like this and our district has been incredibly supportive,” said Drake-Woods.
Life Skills instructor Rebecca Goodwyn said Tivy has also given students an extra classroom to use and a store area.
Goodwyn explained that students sell many different items to demonstrate their Tivy school spirit: Tivy t-shirts, hoodies, towels, keychains, water bottles, coffee cups, lunch bags, caps, car decals and even earrings.
It’s helped students gain solid workplace skills, she added.
Now, the group of students has been offered several contracts with organizations for whom they make t-shirts, such as Freeman Fritts Vet Clinic and Animal Shelter, according to Goodwyn. And students will be making all the t-shirts for the upcoming District Field Day.
“They’re making all those t-shirts, they’ve made t-shirts for clubs in the district and local schools — we have lots of little contracts,” said Drake-Woods.
Goodwyn said Tivy Treasures has been an invaluable experience for her Life Skills students.
“They’re gaining communication skills with each other and people out in the community, (and) they’re learning work ethic in here,” she said.
For more information on Tivy Treasures, visit the store’s Facebook page at “Tivy Treasures- Kerrville ISD.”
