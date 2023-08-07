Group looking to make Kerrville ‘Bird City Texas’

A cooperative community group in Kerrville that includes the Riverside Nature Center, Schreiner University and Wild Birds Unlimited is seeking a prestigious community-focused certificate from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in partnership with the National Audubon Society.
According to Dr. Chris Distel, professor of biology and field station director at Schreiner University, the sought-after honorific – “Bird City Texas” – is awarded to cities that meet specific requirements demonstrating their local commitment to preserving birds in the wild, protecting their habitats and educating the public on these conservation and protection efforts.
Riverside Nature Center Executive Director Becky Etzler said the group began to discuss pursuing the Bird City Texas designation about a year ago and plans to submit the final application by the end of 2024.
“The certification is for a three-year interval and what we’re doing is projecting out: What kind of programs, what kind of services, what kind of enhancements to the environment … can we offer in an immediate sense, (and) then what can we build on and provide over the next three years?” said Etzler. “So it’s not just a one-off program by any stretch of the imagination – it’s a continuation of service and education.”
To receive Bird City Texas certification, cities must meet criteria that include wildlife management plans, water management activities, invasive species management activities, nature education, golf course and park upkeep, raising community awareness of bird habitats, and much more, said Distel.
Texas Master Naturalist and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Water Specialist Katy Campbell told the Community Journal that Kerrville’s bird population has great diversity and the natural advantage of having many rivers and creeks – meaning many migratory birds can be observed during their migration.
“We are in the migratory flyway, so we get to see a lot of birds in the spring and fall who don’t reside here year-round,” added Etzler. “It’s a big draw — we have visitors that come from all over the world. (We even have some) endangered bird species right here in Kerr County.”
Distel noted a few other bird species that can be observed in Kerrville include the yellow crowned night heron, the crested caracara, the painted bunting, the scissor-tailed flycatcher, the green kingfisher and the zone-tailed hawk.
“Riverside Nature Center does bird walks at least once a month and they have catalogued hundreds of species,” said Campbell, noting that in the course of just a few hours, a birdwatching enthusiast might see 25 to 30 species in a single morning. “(And) we have all the big water birds people like to see, herons and egrets.”
And, she added, when you protect bird habitats, you improve living conditions for humans, too.
“If it’s good for birds, it’s good for people,” Campbell said.
Receiving the certification will also improve the local economy, Etzler added. “It’s a win-win all the way around — a healthier habitat for animals is a healthier habitat for humans, and the city also wins with dollars coming in from ecotourism.”
Distel agreed, adding that Schreiner University officials are pleased to partner with the project. He noted his gratitude to Kevin Pillow of Wild Birds Unlimited for his contributions and to Kerrville City Council for recently approving a designation of World Migratory Bird Day — one criterion that may enable Kerrville to receive its Bird City certificate.
Nearly every certification criterion, he added, saves the city money while also helping birds: limiting mowing, limiting pruning, limiting herbicide treatments, and enhancing parks in ways that mean less upkeep for the city.
“(The Kerrville community) is very focused on quality of life,” Etzler explained. “And on the very top tier is our ecological footprint … To me, it’s just common sense that we take care of our environment and that therefore we take care of our community.”
