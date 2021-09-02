The opportunity for reserving season seating for the 2021-22 Symphony of the Hills is wrapping up, with individual concert seating available beginning Sept 13.
Patron Levels include a gift amount above the ticket price, which allows benefits according to the amount donated, including priority seating and program listings. The Symphony offers six levels of Patrons, as well as Performance Sponsorships. Seat selection is prioritized based on the amount of the gift and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Subscribers are those who purchase season seating at its posted price for all five concerts. Subscriber seats are assigned on a first-come first-served basis.
Details on pricing, benefits, and deadlines can be accessed online at www.symphonyofthehills.org, via email at info@symphonyofthehills. org, or by calling (830) 792-7469.
The Symphony of the Hills will offer its full lineup of five concerts, a welcome development for Dr. Eugene Dowdy, conductor and musical director.
“Announcing the 2021-2022 season is our way of saying, we're back,” Dowdy said. “The repertoire is just over the top, the themes are fantastic, and the players are excited to perform at full strength again.”
Concert evenings will again be offered in the traditional format, with one concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Enhanced safety procedures will remain in place to ensure a safe concert experience.
This season’s programs feature a wide-ranging repertoire, including a world premiere, works by under-represented composers, and pieces not previously performed in the symphony’s 20-year history, according to Dowdy.
The season lineup is as follows:
“River of Stars: A world
Premiere,” October 7, 2021
“Celebrating 20 years as a professional symphony orchestra in the Texas Hill Country is a big deal. We thought, why not bring a new work into the world as part of the celebration to say, hey, we're here, we've been doing this, and we have a great community. Since we were commissioning a piece for a symphony that's here in Central Texas, we got Texas composer Ethan Wickman of UTSA who wrote amazing music from his heart.
“The concert will also feature our own Don Crandall performing Rachmaninoff.”
“Holiday Hopes: Dream, Pray, Love,” December 2, 2021
“What better expression of ‘holiday hopes’ is there than Beethoven’s 9th finale? We have the UTSA Choirs under the direction of Dr. Yoojin Muhn joining our Grand Symphony Chorus.
“Our audience will hear highly-talented singers with fantastic soloists. It truly is about the hopes of a happy holiday.”
“Outlaws and Heroes: New Frontiers,” January 8, 2022
“This concert is going to be so wonderful because we're bringing to life the ballet music of Copland's Billy the Kid. We have just some wonderful music about another kind of the frontier with Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture. We’ll also play a piece by America’s Gwyneth Walker and an arrangement of the theme from The Wild Wild West 1960s TV show.”
“Heart of the Strings: Hidden Beauty,” February 24, 2022
“In this concert we are featuring the viola because it's a hidden gem of the orchestra. The viola is not known for getting the melodic part. Yet we will get to hear this incredible concerto for viola, played by this fantastic artist, Julian Tello. Bowen’s Viola Concerto is just world class, and you don't hear it played very often.”
“Primitive Echoes: Mystery of War and Peace,” April 28, 2022
“For Primitive Echoes, a powerful timpani concerto featuring Sherry Rubins, timpani soloist, we are going to have the drums front and center for a change. The Latina composer Alice Gilman is a wonderfully talented local, but she's played all over the world. We're also going to be performing ‘Mars,’ from The Planets, a thundering piece.”
Full descriptions and musical programs for each concert, along with ticket information and signup forms, are available at www.symphonyofthehills.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.