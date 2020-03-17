'Guns & Hoses' game, other city activities cancelled

The scheduled Guns & Hoses Flag Football Game between the Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Fire Department on Friday, March 27 has been cancelled.
Per the City of Kerrville's adherence to CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus, this event will not take place on that date. Please note that the city's Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is also currently limited to curbside service, though the library can be accessed anytime online at https://kerrvilletx.gov/92/Library.
Also cancelled until further notice are all City of Kerrville advisory board meetings, as well as Parks and Recreation and library activities.
Thank you for your patience and understanding in these difficult times.
