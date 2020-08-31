‘Attitude of Gratitude Chalk Talk’ project

Last Wednesday and Thursday, young volunteers from local nonprofit Art2Heart created an inspiring chalk drawing outside Peterson Urgent Care’s COVID-19 testing tent.
Lorraine LeMon, executive director and founder of Art2Heart, said the project was a way to honor those on the front lines of the pandemic.
“We’re calling the project ‘Attitude of Gratitude Chalk Talk’,” said LeMon. “Because with an attitude of gratitude, we’re recognizing that even in the challenging times we live in, Art2Heart has not lost hope.”
Art2Heart, a youth arts organization that offers training in dance, choreography, acting and costuming, has a mission: to use the arts as a tool to help young people understand their value and worth, and gain a sense of purpose to better serve others and to lead happy and productive lives.
LeMon said that amid turmoil sweeping the nation, her aim is to show the youth of Art2Heart that their voices matter.
“If we don’t engage kids in the process, they become part of the problem,” LeMon said. “Kids need to understand that they were born for this time – to give something back.”
Recently, Art2Heart received a sizable donation of quality chalk from the Cailloux Foundation.
“These materials will allow us to be able to show our gratitude to those men and women who make a continual sacrifice to keep us all safe,” Art2Heart said in a release. “(These include) teachers, churches, local grocers, gas stations, medical personnel, law enforcement … (and the) fire department.”
This fortunately timed donation led LeMon to come up with the Attitude of Gratitude Chalk Art Project, where Art2Heart volunteers would draw cheerful messages of thanks outside such locations as Peterson Urgent Care, the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, the Kerrville Fire Department, the Kerrville Police Department, and a Kerrville Mini-Mart location.
“We’re looking at the people they call heroes – first responders, doctors – and we came up with the idea of, ‘Why don’t we do thank-you drawings around town?’” LeMon said.
Outside Peterson Urgent Care’s COVID-19 testing tent, the colorful artwork now features two hands holding a heart.
Lisa Winters, director of marketing and community relations at Peterson Health, said Peterson officials were touched by the gesture.
“In Lorraine LeMon style, she led her Art2Heart kids to inspire others through their joyful hearts and talent,” she said.
Winters added that she selected the Peterson Urgent Care site for their gratitude chalk drawing for two reasons.
“Two sets of people would be blessed (by the drawing) – our amazing nurses standing outside in the heat of things doing the testing … who would love seeing the colorful art of inspiration, but so would all the folks driving up to be tested who may be worried and not feel well,” Winters said. “Double blessings!”
Surely, Winters felt, it would make staff and visitors smile.
For LeMon, it was one more way that the arts can help build resilience and perseverance in individuals and in the community – a top priority for her organization.
“We as a country are pushing forward and the gratitude helps our attitude,” she said.
Ultimately, LeMon said, the chalk art project served to raise awareness of local heroes.
“Lots of times, we don’t recognize the community that we have that keeps us safe,” she added. “One thing I often tell the kids is yes, it takes a village to raise a child, but we need to know who is in our village – our hospitals, our law enforcement, that is our village. And when our kids can respect and honor that, they realize who the real heroes are.”
