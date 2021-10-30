Kerr man charged with manslaughter

A 27-year-old California man died following a reported hit-and-run accident on the frontage road of Interstate 10 at Mile Marker 485, for which a Mountain Home resident is now facing charges.
According to Department of Public Safety Trooper Orlando Moreno, Matthew Tamkin, 27, of Pasadena, Calif., was pronouced dead at the scene. The incident occured on Friday, Oct. 22 at 10:42 p.m, Moreno said.
“A 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Anthony Scott Meinert, 42, of Mountain Home, was traveling west on the frontage road,” Moreno said. “For reasons not yet confirmed, Mr. Meinert’s vehicle struck a pedestrian on the edge of the road making a phone call. Mr. Meinert kept driving and was later located at his parent’s property, west of the crash scene.”
According to Moreno, once located by law enforcement, Meinert “appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested and charnged with intoxication manslaughter.”
Meinert was booked into the Kerr County Jail on charges of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, felony failure to stop and render aid, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.
Meinert was released Oct. 24 after posting bonds totaling $31,000.
“These are preliminary details only. The investigation is ongoing, and all contributing factors are not yet known,” Moreno said. “The Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind all drivers to obey traffic control devices, minimize distractions, don't exceed the speed limit.”
The completed crash report with all findings can be obtained for a fee at texas.gov once the investigation is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.