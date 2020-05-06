KCSO deputy positive for COVID-19, had not been on duty since early March

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer has announced one his officers who had been on vacation and family leave since early March has tested positive for COVID-19 and two additional officers have been tested as a precaution and were found to be negative for the coronavirus.
According to Hierholzer, he was notified about the positive COVID-19 test results on Tuesday, May 5.
“Two other officers that had very limited contact with this officer have been tested,” Hierholzer said. "Although they were not showing symptoms, these two officers were tested and the results have come back negative.”
Hierholzer said the two officers were sent home pending test results, but have now returned to work.
“We pray for the officer’s speedy recovery and are also thankful that the affected officer has had very limited contact with other employees,” Hierholzer said.
According to Hierholzer, all employees and visitors at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office are still have their temperature checked daily before entering the office.
This case represents the sixth COVID-19 case for the county. The origin of exposure has not yet been determined.
