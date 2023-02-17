Damaged roads, election concerns, emergency communications, fleet management, subdivision rules and a new magistrate mposition were the items in a longer than normal agenda Kerr County Commissioners’ Court tackled on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
FFA Recognition
Early on, however, Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris introduced an agenda item recognizing achievements by the Kerr County FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapters, as several FFA students from Tivy and Center Point high schools looked on. The court approved declaring Feb. 18-25 as National FFA Week, with a proclamation affirming its values and programs, which promote “citizenship, volunteerism, patriotism and cooperation” among the youth of America.
Harris later said that Ingram FFA were unable to attend, but noted awards and scholarships won recently by several students, including Maggie Rector.
Animal Shelter
The court unanimously approved the architectural contract with Peter Lewis for professional services to design the Kerr County Animal Services Facility approved in last November’s bond election. Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz noted that Lewis did the preliminary work and research very well, while Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew commented “he stays under budget.”
JAM Radio Donation
A donation by JAM radio Broadcasting owner Justin McClure was approved that will supply materials and equipment to paint the light poles and flagpole on the county courthouse grounds. This will include any sandblasting that would be needed. Insurance for liability was not yet confirmed.
Memorial Day plans
Veteran Services Officer Jennifer Sanchez proposed the Memorial Day commemorations to take place on May 29, 2023. She said that Jeff Harris will be the emcee, with a special speaker, that bagpipes will be played, and flags and poppies will be distributed to the public.
Racial Profiling Reports
Racial profiling reports were accepted from the 216th District Attorney’s office, from constables of Pct. 1 and 3, and from Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
Grants
Noel Putnam, whose position was changed from Grants Administrator to Grants Coordinator received approval to submit a request to the Texas Division of Emergency Management to be part of a FY2024 state Hazardous Materials Commodity Flow Study.
“They are doing them all over Texas,” Putnam said. “It affects anything coming through the county on rail or the highway. There is no financial responsibility to the county.”
Hazard Waste Collection
Commissioner Harris received approval for the county to partner with the city of Kerrville for their hazardous household waste collection at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on April 22, 2023. This regular event allows residents of Kerr County to bring items such as tires, paint and other waste for disposal at no cost.
Subdivision Rules
The recently revised subdivision rules will be made available in hard copies for county staff, and will be sold for nominal cost to the public. County Engineer Charlie Hastings said the report may run about 140 or so pages. There will be a copy posted online as well, which will be updated as needed, for the public to view.
Road Damage
Commissioner Rich Paces requested approval to authorize the repair of damaged roads from the installation of the East Kerr County/ Center Point Wastewater Sewer Project, which he called “a serious issue.”
He and Commissioner Letz both said that they had been receiving numerous complaints about poor road conditions and while contractors are trying to make temporary repairs, even those efforts are insufficient to keep vehicles from being damaged.
The court discussed trying to reach out to D. Guerra, the lead contractor, to take better measures to repair the damage caused by his equipment or the county would consider filing a breach of contract.
“We have to keep up the pressure,” Judge Rob Kelly added. “We need to make that happen.”
Hastings said that to date, in the last few weeks, “Our project and design man at Tetra Tech, Don Burger, has sent out a notice of their deficiencies.... If you give the head nods, it is in the contract that I, as county engineer, have authority to send a letter to D. Guerra and start making requests or demands. I want a consensus from the court to do this. We’d like most of the court’s support, and we don’t want to wait for another meeting to get a bigger ball rolling.”
Hastings said he could send out a certified letter, as well as emails and other communiques.
Kelly pointed out that he has been a long-time mediator, and wants to seek solutions, but they are now at a critical juncture. He said they should negotiate with the contractor soon to seek potential solutions and keep things moving.
“It’s a headache,” Commissioner Belew added.
Skyline Drive Road
Construction
Hastings reviewed a list of bids that had been mailed to the county for its upcoming 2023 road construction project, repairs to Skyline drive in Center Point Pct. 2, for between one to 2.2 miles depending on bids. There were numerous bids and Hastings said asked to return later with recommendations. Later in the meeting he returned and recommended that all the bids be approved and that the court allow him to research the bids and come back in two weeks with the recommendation on which contractor should be awarded the contract.
Plats
Several plats were approved — one for Turtle Creek Ranches, and another to accept a letter of credit for $495,888. for construction improvements at the YO Ranch Headquarters Subdivision. The latter consists of 25 large tracts of at least 100 acres each, some located in a floodplain. Work continues on the project but the contractor needed additional funds.
Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Larry Leitha proposed the county accept a $600 donation from the Kerr County Federal Credit Union, a reimbursement on purchase of six computer monitors.
Leitha received approval on a new interlocal agreement between Kerr and San Saba County to house their inmates. Leitha said that lately, the Kerr County jail count been going down from 220-200 to about 175-180 now. He said that two of his biggest customers, Medina and Kendall counties are building their own jails and Kerr will have fewer inmates transferred from those counties soon.
“We’re reaching out to other counties, Leitha told the court.
Commissioners approved Leitha’s request to add a temporary position of land/mobile and radio project manager for the duration of the county’s communication upgrade project. He said they have started meetings with Motorola and HR.
They have been visiting the sites where the equipment will be installed.
“We came up with having the temporary position not to exceed 18 months,” Leitha said. “We can use ARPA funds, and consulting with Grantworks, they said it can be paid out of those funds because it is such a big project of $7 million.
The system will also integrate animal control, volunteer fire departments and constables into the new radio system. Leitha said they felt it was the easiest way, to go with a temporary position.
Paces agreed with the concept, but abstained from the vote, expressing his ongoing opposition of the use ARPA funds for the radio project. The rest of the court approved the proposal.
KCSO Lt. Scott Gaige asked the court to confirm a MOU with the Department of Public Safety for the Texas Statewide Radio Interoperability Plan as required for the Operation Lone Star Grant, as required by law. The measure will help state communications and others to be tied in with the county radios.
County Website
Commissioners expressed concern that the county’s new website had not been launched yet.
IT director Bruce Motheral told the court, “We’re ready to go,” but there were still a few tweaks left to be worked out. The court said that Public Information Director Lisa Walter, who handles the public notices, could be asked to post the same notices on the website.
Judge Kelly added he will be standing and screaming if the website is not ready in two weeks.
“It needs to roll out,” he said. Others on the court told him that might be a great YouTube video.
Boat Ramp Signage
Regarding signage warning “Use at your own risk,” for the three county boat ramps (Center Point, Flat Rock Park, and Ingram), Commissioner Harris said that with water levels down, he has seen difficulties people have had going in and out, and sustained damage to their boats.
Commissioner Paces said that if the water is low, people should be cautious, and the signs would be a good reminder to the public.
Eclipse Issues
The court discussed using the Hill Country Youth Event Center for resource storage during the upcoming eclipses, such as for emergency water supplies. They were still looking into whether the facility would be booked for events on those days (October 2023 and April 2024). They agreed that the center’s management should be included in any discussion before a decision is made.
County Vehicle Fleet
Representatives of Enterprise Fleet Management, which leases most county vehicles, updated the court on the many variables and difficult decisions that slowed down acquisition of replacement vehicles to the county, due to higher prices, slowdown in production, low national inventory and breaks in the supply chain starting in April, 2021, when they became the county’s partner. They said they were trying to catch up but needed to understand the county’s budget process. They requested to have a meeting with elected officials and department heads before the budget process begins to explain the issues they will encounter in ordering vehicles in the upcoming year.
Inclement Weather
and Burning
Due to the hazards that volunteer fire personnel encountered trying to reach fires that are not structure fires during inclement weather recently was brought before the court, Turtle Creek VFD Chief….asked the court to consider having a rule or ordinance to automatically place a countywide burn ban in place if the roads are predicted to be icy. The court explained that the county did not have such a power and that commissioners had the power to individually institute a burn ban as they needed to in their precinct. The issue of people not notifying the sheriff’s office when they are going to burn brush or cook outdoors was determined to be the big issue. Commissioners suggested that the VFD’s include a plea for people to make the proper notifications in their fundraising letters and seek help from the media to educate residents about the need to contact appropriate authorities before they burn and that the topic be discussed at the next KARFA meeting.
“People should follow the rules, and call into the sheriff’s department if they are burning,” VFD Chief Brian Adams said. “Citizens need to do their part.”
Commissioner Harris agreed, adding that it was “common courtesy,” to do so, adding that the VFDs and county need to educate the public on the correct ways to notify the authorities of each circumstance.
“Common sense goes a long way,” Commissioner Paces, a member of the Center Point VFD, added.
He suggested that the topic be discussed at the next KARFA meeting.
Commissioner Belew said that the fire departments could also inform the public by putting signs out adjacent to the burn ban notices.
Human Resources Director
Appointed
The court approved appointing Rosa Hernandez Sanchez as the permanent Kerr County Human Resources Director.
Elections Issues Workshop
Commissioner Paces asked that the court invite several cybersecurity experts to speak at a workshop on elections integrity in Kerr County. He said he was appalled to learn from several he heard about how easy is to breach and manipulate voting machines, even those that are not online.
“I’m not saying there have been any breaches in the past, and make no such accusations, but it’s incumbent on our residents that they are not,” he said. He said he wanted to ensure that Kerr County elections are secure, transparent and accurate, and that voters are confident their votes will be counted accurately.
Kelly and others in the court strongly suggested that County Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves, election department supervisor, and elections coordinator Nadine Alford give their input rather than outside sources. Reeves was open to participating in such a workshop.
The court agreed to schedule a workshop later in the year.
