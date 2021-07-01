Details offered for July 4 celebration

With July quickly approaching, so too does Independence Day weekend! Arcadia Live invites you to celebrate the holiday with a full day of free music on Sunday, July 4, at Robert Earl Keen’s 4th on the River at Louise Hays Park, culminating in the traditional (and magnificent) fireworks display. Please help us make it a fun and festive event by adhering to the following rules:
• No outside alcohol;
• No tents, large umbrellas, or canopies;
• No dogs (or pets of any kind);
• No glass;
• No firearms, fireworks, etc.
Keen will be joined at the event by Cody Canada & The Departed, Kylie Frey, and Jesse Daniel. Cody Canada returns after a recent sold-out show at Arcadia Live, this time with his band, The Departed. A road warrior and prolific songwriter, Canada was the front man of Cross Canadian Ragweed, a wildly influential band that dominated the Red Dirt music scene for more than a decade.
Also taking the stage is Kylie Frey who wowed the Arcadia Live audience in March. After just four years of dedicated work, Frey has already notched four Number Ones on the Texas Regional Radio Report, with “Spur of the Moment” enshrined as the fastest-rising Number One by a female artist in chart history.
Kicking off the Fourth on the River event will be Jesse Daniel, who opened the recent sold-out Charley Crockett show at Arcadia Live. His songs mix the twang of classic country with greasy, roadhouse-worthy muscle.
In addition to the free Sunday concert, the Arcadia Live is privileged to host the Grammy Award-winning band, Reckless Kelly, for their first-ever appearance in Kerrville on Saturday, July 3. Led by brothers Cody and Willy Braun, the band just released two new albums – “American Jackpot” and “American Girls.” The Austin Chronicle says of the albums – “Like a Western-rooted Drive-By Truckers or Red Dirt Springsteen, Reckless Kelly explores that sense of America with a brazen embrace of both pride and critique, hard truths reckoned with head-on but with stubborn and enduring independence.” A few general admission tickets remain. Purchase them online at thearcadialive.org so you don’t miss out on this show.
Arcadia Live, Inc. is a non-profit organization that owns and operates the Arcadia Live theatre and, in conjunction with Robert Earl Keen and the City of Kerrville, organizes Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River.
