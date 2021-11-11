County ambushed at ARPA meeting

What was planned as an informational meeting and exchange of public input on how elected leaders should spend Kerr County’s estimated $10.2 million in “American Rescue Plan Act” funds was the focus of a gathering on Nov. 4 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
It didn’t turn out like that.
There was seating for about 75 people; and Rosa Lavender, interim Kerr County Grant Administrator and other county staffers greeted attendees. They asked them to sign in and sign a separate list if they wanted to be called by name to the microphone to speak.
The eligible uses of the federal funds, potential projects the funds may be used for, and the guidelines and application process - as defined by ARPA and to be adopted by county officials – were to be outlined for those attending this meeting, by Lavender.
She was hired Oct. 25 as the interim grants administrator until a permanent director can be hired.
On Nov. 4, County Judge Robert Kelly chaired the public meeting. While none of the four current County Commissioners joined him at the head table, he was joined by Lavender; a county IT expert to show their Power Point information; Laurie Gehlson from GrantWorks; Jody Grinstead, Kelly’s administrative assistant; and out of the audience at Kelly’s invitation, retired commissioner Tom Moser.
Lavender gave the outline of the county’s proposed application steps to use the money, and the forms and deadlines they had recently agreed to use.
Kelly then said, in response to a phone call and question from former Mayor Bonnie White that morning, he had researched the truth or falsehood of a “story” she’d heard that signing the contract to accept and use this federal money would allow the federal government to require Kerr County to enforce federal COVID vaccine mandates on everyone.
There were murmurs of reactions from the audience, but Kelly announced and then repeated for emphasis that he talked to grant experts at Grantworks immediately, and that “story” was not true.
Kelly said while the proposed contract to use the ARPA funds cites at least four other financial requirements, it specifically does not include the one about federally enforced vaccine mandates being applied to the county or other organizations.
Open mic
Kelly then began calling those to speak that had signed up.
Jack Clarke asked if consideration of COVID-related items is a higher priority than “future wants,” and Kelly said that’s what the ARPA criteria says.
A woman said loudly she’s against “taking more money that we will have to repay;” and the audience applauded.
Another speaker cited a “low death rate” from COVID and said, “This free money is not free!” And Kelly responded with a short list of approximate debt amounts - $30.5 million for Kerr County, $60 million for City of Kerrville, and $90 million for Kerrville ISD.
Gary Noller listed a specific need for pedestrian sidewalks west from the VA Medical Center, while some exist now east from the hospital.
Some county staff asked what specific “infrastructure” projects might be possible, since Road & Bridge already handles some of those.
A precinct voting chair said his constituents told him to say to remove presidential mandates; and don’t give up control in Kerr County by accepting this money.
Another woman said she wished a quorum of commissioners were present, and demanded, “The people could have voted not to accept the money. I want it returned.”
Another man cited No. 35.9 of the Department of Treasury compliance rules, and 35.10 as “Notice of Violations” – “the feds can come in and take over the county. If we allow this to happen, we are either blind or stupid; and I don’t believe we are either. Give it back! We don’t need it or want it!” He was applauded by the audience.
Another woman said Kerr County and Texas could lose their sovereignty; that COVID vaccines cause deaths and liability; and asked Kelly, “Is it worth it, taking this money?”
She gave the rest of her time to Teri Hall, who cited her connection to the “We the People” group and quoted articles saying the ARPA rules say it cannot be used for tax relief; and that’s a red flag for her. She said the first announcement of ARPA included enforcement of public health orders.
“At minimum we should oppose this! At state level, we could use this for a small percentage of compression in tax rates; or add it to the state unemployment fund. There’s no way this would not come back to haunt us,” Hall said.
She said the federal government will take people’s guns and mandate vaccines. More audience applause followed.
A man said he and his wife are “refugees from Hawaii” where COVID compliance rules are getting more restrictive by the day; and said they’re thankful to be in Texas. He called the “official COVID narrative” crazy.
Another woman said she tried to read all 243 pages of the ARPA bill; and opposes its goal of connecting “5G.” She said, “Send it (the ARPA money) back!”
And yet another speaker told Kelly the ARPA contract calls this money an “award” but if commissioners sign it, they “will be doing the dirty work of the federal government.” She demanded Kerr join Fredericksburg and Brady and more than 60 other “municipalities” who have returned their awarded money because of “strings attached.” She said passing this money on to nonprofits makes them liable, too.
Some public officials, and directors and members of local nonprofits, also attended this workshop, but none chose to speak publicly.
When Kelly had no more citizen names to call to speak, he adjourned the public meeting.
Before the county staff disconnected the microphone, a woman who previously spoke went back to it and began chanting loudly to everyone in the Event Hall, “Send it back! Send it back! Send it back!” – until a county official turned off the mic.
First county deadline
A one-page community survey from the workshop – in response to the presented information – is due to Lavender and the county commissioners by Friday, Nov. 12, either mailed to grant administrator, 700 Main St., Kerrville, TX 78028 and postmarked by then; or sent by email to Lavender.
She will read the surveys and report to Commissioners Nov. 22.
Kelly said they were told to expect $10.2 million to Kerr County (more exactly $10,216,933), and half of that was in their bank account.
It is available and if accepted by signatures on a contract must be “obligated” to projects by the end of 2022, “finally obligated” by 2024, and projects finished by 2026.
Kelly said the four allowed uses generally are public health; “negative economic impacts” of COVID, infrastructure; and “Other.”
“Be specific. Everything except infrastructure must be tied to COVID-19,” he told the audience. “In Kerr County that allowed previous uses in nursing homes and the jail. ‘Medical’ uses include expenses in alternate facilities.”
He said “negative economic impacts” could include aid to nonprofit organizations if they can relate specific expenses to COVID; for example, they were unable to hold an annual fundraiser under COVID, lost funds and can prove annual amounts from previous budgets.
Under “infrastructure,” Kelly and Lavender said “clean drinking water” projects and stormwater infrastructure could be permissible. And “Broadband upgrades” could include making necessary investments to improve or expand public users’ access.
Power Point
Project steps include this community workshop, and the optional survey due Friday. Those responding via this survey are asked to circle three areas they think are most important for Kerr leaders to consider using ARPA funds on.
Potential applicants can provide an “Intent to Submit” form. These are due by Dec. 31, 2021. Under “proposed project for us of ARPA funds,” it asks for a “brief but clear narrative of proposed project and how it relates to COVID-19 issues.”
Potential applicants will receive an invitation by email to submit completed applications; and awards would be announced after that.
The Survey results will be compiled for decisions to be made on projects.
Then specific project applications would be collected, and scored for decisions.
“This is not free money, not grant money. This is money through legislation,” Kelly told the audience.
The information given Nov. 4 also was posted on the Kerr County website by the same afternoon.
Lavender and Kelly said nationally the Biden administration started this process last March by getting $1.9 trillion in aid approved by Congress.
Of that, $656 billion was earmarked for individual “stimulus checks,” $86 billion to health needs, $56 billion to families and veterans’ affairs, and $211 million to education and childcare, in addition to other categories, out of $350 billion for state and local governments “Fiscal Recovery Fund.”
Kerr County was sent $5.1 million last May as the first half of its offered allotment. The second half is expected May 2022. Funds remain available until Dec. 31, 2024; and unexpended funds must be returned to the U.S. Treasury.
Counties are required to provide “periodic reports” giving a detailed accounting of use of the funds; and if any recipient misuses the funds, the county is responsible for repaying it to the feds.
Project use is determined under four categories. There is more information from this presentation on the website www.co.kerr.tx.us/notices/ ARPA.
More information about the ARPA funds has been posted to the Kerr County website at www.co.kerr.tx. us.
To contact Lavender, interim Kerr County Grant Administrator, email her at grantadministrator@ kerr.co.kerr.tx.us.
