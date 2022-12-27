Tickets available for Arcadia Live ‘Disco New Year’s Eve’ event

It’s been quite a year. Dance your cares away and leave your worries in 2022 at the beautiful Arcadia theatre this New Year’s Eve.
The Boogies, formerly known as The After Party, is a fan-favorite and will bring their high-energy stage show, dance choreography, and the best hits of yesteryear to this event.
High-powered sets transition seamlessly from song to song—just the thing to keep the dance floor packed and the party on fire.
As well as live music all night, there will be light snacks provided to all attendees.
Think beer pong is just for college kids? Maybe so—we’ve elevated to champagne pong, along with other interactive games with prizes.
If long bar lines aren’t your thing, we’ve got you covered: with the purchase of a table for 4, or a suite for 14, you unlock access to the VIP bar, as well as receive a full open bar (free drinks all night), a champagne bottle at your table and a personal charcuterie board.
You will also receive a limited edition, keepsake VIP NYE Disco wristband.
And of course, it just wouldn’t be a New Years Eve party without making resolutions and a ball drop; all this and more at our dazzling venue in the historic downtown Kerrville.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org/calendar/.
