After four years at the helm of the Salvation Army Kroc Center and Social Services offices in Kerrville, Majors David and Beth Swyers have been re-assigned by superiors to what he called “more traditional jobs” at Tampa Area Command in Florida, to be ministers at two Salvation Army churches and fill administrative duties.
Sunday, June 20, was their final day on duty in Kerrville.
“It’s not unexpected,” David Swyers said last week. “We are trained to expect to move frequently, to treat each new assignment as the beginning of saying goodbye in a few years.”
The Tampa assignment will be a lot of social services and administration, and preaching at two churches, one Hispanic (with added help) and one not. The staff is not so big, but different than Kerrville.
“Our deal in Kerrville has been, I preach; and she teaches Bible study while I cook for that.”
He said their stay in Kerrville has been unusual because of the Kroc Center, as it’s the only one in Texas and one of 26 in the United States. In the worldwide Salvation Army Church, he said, there are Kroc Centers only in this country.
Another church policy has benefitted them, as a family with six children. They stayed in Kerrville four years, not the usual two, and four of their children finished high school through graduation here at Tivy.
“Now we’re leaving the four oldest ones (18- and 20-year-olds) in Texas at colleges; and taking the two 16-year-old high school juniors to Tampa, where they will be able to finish high school two years from now,” he said. “We graduated four from Tivy and all six of them attended there.”
This move has another very happy side for the couple. David Swyers’ parents and a few other relatives still live in Tampa, and for the first time in years, he and Beth and at least two of their children will be living close enough to see them often.
“We’re going home, and to congregations where I know at least half of the people already. My mother cried, when we called to tell her, she was so happy,” he said.
And it won’t be like moving to an unfamiliar city.
“I know the town already. I had my first ministerial assignment there after graduating from college there. The first thing I’m going to get is a real Cuban sandwich from a particular restaurant.”
They took advantage of the family connection in their moving arrangements. They priced the time and cost to drive from Kerrville to Tampa (gas, hotels and meals); and found it cheaper and faster to ship their car in a pod; and fly to the Tampa Airport, where his mother would pick them up.
Experienced as they are with doing this, he said last week it’s harder to pack than unpack, and everything was gone to Tampa except the suitcases they were living out of. He was ready to have a normal house set up again.
They spent two months packing and cleaning, he said; and also are required to leave notebooks for the incoming officers including preparations made, briefs, and history to combat anxiety in the newcomers; plus any personal recommendations the Swyers had about repairmen, doctors, barbers and hairdressers, restaurants, etc.
“We’re officers’ kids and it’s all we’ve ever known. We lived in five locations in 17 and a half years,” he said. “The kids are adaptive – until they’re teenagers.”
Kroc Center duties
Swyers said their four years at the local Kroc Center is divided in his mind at April 2020 during some of the worst effects of COVID-19.
“In April 2020, I thought it would never end, and that we’d have to close this center. But then after April, it just flew by. We dealt with all the protocols; and offered ‘first responders’ day care for their children,” he said. “We painted all of this building and touched all the wiring and pipes. We bought and installed a climbing wall. We installed the inflatable dome over the lap pool and then packed it up again for the summer. We added hydro-massage chairs and the virtual golf range.
“I worried the world would be all different after the pandemic,” Swyers said. “But it made us nimble and able to pivot and meet needs.”
He said he thought before this that they ought to have another ribbon-cutting for touching every room in the building to do all that.
“There’s not anything we haven’t touched and it easily reached $1 million,” he said.
“We moved all the equipment in the fitness center and put more space between the machines. And we had to set up more classes to accommodate smaller groups,” he said.
The biggest project, in his thinking, was the purchase and installation of the enclosed water slide at their swimming pool; and second, probably the new climbing wall. And he said they are the only Salvation Army Center in the world with a pool dome cover and a golf simulator.
“And we had no staff layoffs. Everyone always said the staff is our greatest asset, and we decided since that was true, we had to keep paying them their salaries and keep them working.”
Now of all the assigned officers who have served the Kroc Center, the Swyers had the longest tenure of any officers there.
He said when they came to Kerrville, they made a five-year plan with the staff; and then finished it all in four years.
Ongoing Kerrville plans
The Swyers leave the board and Kerrville community the ongoing plans to renovate and expand the Social Services building on Hays Street; and the fundraising required to do that.
“That vision caught fire with the board. If one big matching grant we’ve applied for comes through, we will have $190,000 of the estimated $2 million to do that.”
They also planned an outdoor sports court.
(The new Kerrville officers are Cpt. Jeremiah and Maj. Missy Romack, coming from Atlanta. More about them after they arrive June 28.)
Tampa Command
Swyers said the Tampa facilities are in the middle of a $5 million renovation. Their administration building is huge and offers several services, he said. It has about the same footprint as Kerrville’s Kroc Center, but is two stories tall.
The churches are large, drawing 150-200 people each Sunday.
“We’re going to a more traditional structure. The Kroc was the ‘out-lyer.’”
And while Tampa’s a big city, he already knows all of it.
