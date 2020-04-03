City provides steps to getting tested for COVID-19

City of Kerrville have provided a guide are citizens in an attempt to assist in navigating the process of obtaining COVID-19 testing.
If you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, sore throat, coughing, body aches and shortness of breath, take the following steps to get screened and possibly tested for virus.
Testing for COVID-19 requires a physicians order.
IF YOUR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN IS EMPLOYED IN THE PETERSON HEALTH SYSTEM:
Contact your Primary Care Physician
• Schedule an appointment during normal business hours
• Hours vary by physician office
• There is a charge for an office visit
• Primary Care Physician will call the Peterson Regional Medical Center drive-thru to schedule an appointment
• Your physician will bill insurance
IF YOUR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN IS NOT EMPLOYED IN THE PETERSON HEALTH SYSTEM:
Contact your Primary Care Physician
• Schedule an appointment during normal business hours
• Hours vary by physician office
• There is a charge for an office visit
• Specimen will be collected at the office and sent to a lab
If NO specimen is collected, Primary Care Physician will contact a drive-thru to schedule an appointment (PRMC drive-thru is preferred)
• You should expect charges similar to an office visit
• IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN (Three options):
• Contact Peterson Urgent Care for screening at (830) 258-7669
• Schedule an appointment during normal business hours
• Monday-Friday 7 am-7 pm / Saturday & Sunday 8 am–4 pm
• There is a charge for an office visit
• Peterson Urgent Care will call the Peterson Regional Medical Center drive-thru to schedule an appointment
• PRMC will bill insurance or accept payments
• Contact the Peterson Hospital COVID-19 Non-Medical Hotline at (830) 896-4200, Press Option 1
• 6 am–12 midnight, 7 days a week
• Contact Franklin Clinic for screening at (830) 792-5800
• Schedule an appointment during normal business hours
• Monday-Friday 8 am-6 pm / Saturday 8 am–1 pm
• There is a charge for an office visit
• Franklin Clinic offers Tele-visits
• Franklin Clinic will collect the specimen and test through CPL
IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD A PHYSICIAN VISIT (Two options):
• Contact Peterson Community Care at (830) 258-7900
• Contact San Antonio Metro Health’s COVID-19 Hotline at (210) 207-5779
• Monday – Friday 8 am–7 pm, and Saturday & Sunday 8:30 am– 4:30 pm
• Metro Health does not charge for COVID19 testing and does not collect specimens.
• Metro Health will help you find a low- or no-cost provider
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.