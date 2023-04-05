Vietnam War veterans honored at ceremony

Organizers of last Wednesday’s National Vietnam War Veterans Day Observance in Kerr County brought together both a grateful community and dozens of Vietnam veterans who came to the event on the Kerr County Courthouse grounds. Proclamations from both the City of Kerrville and Kerr County were read by their respective leaders during the short ceremony.
An invocation and benediction were offered by Pastor Caleb Williams, of Zion Lutheran Church, who is a veteran himself. He summed up much of what the day meant in his invocation.
“This day is for those who returned home with no one to greet them. For those who were told that post-traumatic stress would go away with time. For those who were never told thank you or officially welcomed home, or who returned physically, but are still haunted by the nightmares of war or who still react to backfire and break out in a cold sweat at the sound of a helicopter. For those who have traveled endlessly, never letting roots take hold and settle down, for whom a familiar song takes them back to a place they would rather forget,” Williams prayed.
Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner read the City of Kerrville proclamation. In their document the city pointed out that approximately nine million American men and women served in the Vietnam War, which lasted more than 13 years and claimed the lives of almost 60,000 Americans.
On the Kerr County Memorial monument behind the mayor are listed the names of 12 Kerr County residents who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. There are 1,581 service members still listed as “missing in action” in the Vietnam War, which includes MIAs in Cambodia and Laos as of Nov. 2022, of which almost 100 are from Texas.
County Judge Rob Kelly read the proclamation signed by all of the members of the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court that reminded those in attendance that it was on March 29, 1973 that the U.S. Military Assistance Command was disestablished and the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam.
In 2012 President Obama, by presidential proclamation, designated March 29 as an annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day and five years later President Trump pushed through Congress the Vietnam Recognition Act of 2017 which officially designated March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day annually. Vietnam was the last war the U.S. has been involved in that saw the use of the draft, or conscription, of soldiers into the military services.
Local veteran Bob Cormack, who served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a medevac helicopter pilot, attended Wednesday’s ceremony at the courthouse.
“Most of the people back then (in the late 1960s) did only ‘one hitch’ (deployment) to Vietnam. Thankfully I did not have some of the issues like not being welcomed home because I had a wife to come to and I had no PTSD or other stories like that to tell. I just loved flying a helicopter,” Cormack said.
Cormack began his military career in the U.S. Navy onboard the USS Midway in the late 1950s and then spent two years in the reserves. After joining the Arkansas National Guard he was trained as a jet engine mechanic.
“Then I got a ride in a helicopter and I was hooked on helicopters,” he said. He then had the opportunity to join the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Program in 1967 and went to helicopter pilot school in Mineral Wells and then to Ft. Rucker, Ala. where he flew Huey helicopters. He had a friend who was flying a medevac helicopter in Vietnam so Carmack thought he’d like to do that too.
His first tour in Vietnam was with the 101st Airborne, the “Screaming Eagles,” and was based with I-Corp in northern Vietnam at a base closest to the DMZ, LZ Sally, in 1968-69. When that tour ended he was transferred directly to Germany for two years and then went back to Vietnam for a second tour after being trained as a instructor pilot. He was stationed near Long Binh, near Saigon, and flew VIPs around the country as the war was “heating up.” He had the opportunity to join a unit in the north which Cormack described as a “target-rich environment” during the “Easter Invasion” in the spring of 1972 when the North Vietnamese invaded through Cambodia. He finished up his tour the day before Halloween 1972.
Cormack retired from the military and went on to fly helicopters commercially.
His son Patrick graduated from Tivy High School in 1996 and followed his dad’s footsteps into the military and onto helicopters. He joined the Marine reserves while in high school and went to boot camp between his junior and senior years. He went active duty after graduation and served a one-year stint in the Marines at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
“He decided the Marine life was not for him and he got out, but a few years ago he decided to re-enlist in the U.S. Army. He went to helicopter flight school and served tours in both Korea and Afghanistan. Currently Patrick is halfway through his last four-year tour as a Blackhawk helicopter maintenance pilot in Honduras,” Cormack said.
After the proclamations were presented, Judge Kelly reminded the group that local veteran groups first approached county leaders in 2012 asking the county to establish a Veterans Service Office, which they did the following budget year. The office helps veterans apply for governmental benefits earned by their military service for themselves or their survivors. That office has helped veterans in Kerr County receive over $100 million dollars in benefits in the past decade.
To conclude the event on Wednesday, Southstar Bank branch manager and U.S. Marine veteran Jeff Harris, who was one of the organizers of the event and emceed the ceremony, called upon those in attendance to honor the 50 or more Vietnam veterans in attendance.
“Before you leave here today, reach out and shake the hand of a Vietnam War veteran, and tell them how much you appreciate their service and welcome them home,” Harris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.