Burns going for world skeet medal

Aidin Burns, an eighth-grade honor student at Ingram Middle School, is planning to compete as a sub-junior in Skeet Shooting at the Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, in September.
He already is an award-winning skeet shooter for the Kerr County 4-H program, in multiple competitions.
Now his next goal is to travel to the World Championship Skeet Shooting Competition in Peru, South America, with competition scheduled Sept. 27 through Oct. 10 this fall.
This is how he lists his goals, which he categorizes as short-term, long-term, and ultimate:
Short-term:
• Medal at the 2021 National Junior Olympic Championship, Hillsdale College, Mich.;
• 2021 Intermediate 4-H Texas State Championship, San Antonio;
• Fall Selection Match Junior finalist with USA Shooting, Kerrville.
Long-term:
• To make the National USA Junior Olympic Travel Team;
• To compete internationally in World Cups;
• To keep my Texas State Champion title throughout my 4-H career;
• To make Texas A&M University’s USA Army Marksmanship Unit shooting team.
Ultimate:
• Winning gold at the Olympics;
• Medaling at the National Championships;
• Medaling at the World Championships.
Burns’ list of accomplishments already achieved is an even longer list, starting with National Skeet Shooting Association Class A shooter; National Sporting Clays Association D-Class shooter; USA Shooting J3 Olympic Skeet shooter; and Kerr County 4H intermediate class shooter.
Those designations are followed by 11 specific medals, buckles, placements and “many other county-level 4-H rewards,” according to Burns.
He also currently is – no surprise to his family and friends – the Kerr County Shooting Sports Club president. And at IMS, he is an athlete in track and baseball; and outside of school likes to go fishing.
Seeking donations
With the added support of the Ingram Middle School Student Council and his teachers, Burns and his family are currently seeking donations to fund the travel expenses to get to Peru.
Last week, the IMS Student Council helped plan and work at a “Drive In Movie and Dinner” at the ITM football field and its concession stand, asking $10 for the spaghetti dinner and the movie that started at 8 p.m. The movie-goers sat on the football field or brought their own chairs for the event.
There were to-go meals offered for the first hour also for $10; and raffle tickets were sold for $5 each to win a basket full of gift cards.
“Let’s help Aidin and his family get to Peru for the World Championship Skeet Shooting Competition” the poster said. And the note from the IMS staff said, “This is for a phenomenal student that attends Ingram Middle School, and has worked very hard at becoming good enough to compete in the World Championship Skeet Shooting competition. Come out and support if you feel led. This is a great cause.”
His mother Amber Burns said a bank account titled the “Aidin Burns Trip Fund” has been set up at the Ingram branch of Security State Bank & Trust, 3241 Junction Hwy., Ingram, established to help with the costs of his trip in September. The proceeds of last week’s fundraiser at the school will be added to that account.
The Burns said there probably will be more fundraisers in the near future, too.
Amber said her son got his first gun at 4 years old; and started shooting with his father Chad at age 9.
“I started concentrating on International Skeet about two years ago,” Burns said.
He has been shooting American (or U.S.) skeet for a longer time; and said there’s a difference between the two in competitions.
“In international or world skeet, the targets (“clays”) are thrown up in the air faster; and your gun must start on your body in a ‘low-mount’ position. And when I say ‘pull,’ the targets come out in 1 to 3 seconds,” Burns said.
He said he’s been training with Remington and Colt McBee; and his father shoots with him every weekend. And classmate Anthony Castillo sometimes partners with him, as Burns has no brothers or sisters.
He’ll be 14 in June. His mother said the classifications for the shooters are based on the year of the person’s birth, and Burns was born in 2007. Competitors “age out” of the junior level at age 22.
Previously Burns competed in Colorado Springs, Col., for the Junior Olympics.
Burns said he trains three days per week, shooting at 125 targets each of the days on the ranges at the Hill Country Shooting Sports Center here.
The Junior Olympics in Michigan will be a family trip.
“He made the USA Sub-Junior Olympics Team,” his mother said. “If there is room in that organization’s budget, they would help. But they probably have less funds this year and ongoing donations are needed.”
Burns said so far they have little information about the details of the Lima, Peru competition, but they know it will be held at an existing facility/location that U.S. shooting teams have been to, before.
Leading up to that competition, Burns had to score as one of the top two sub-juniors, counted from shooting at and breaking 250 targets.
“In September, the big prize is a medal,” he said. “It’s a pretty big goal.”
