Several Kerr County facilities are in dire need of renovation, relocation and/or outright replacement. The catch is that it will cost anywhere from $28-$30 million in total, depending on what the people will decide.
Examining the situation has brought leaders to the conclusion that certain things should no longer be postponed.
Put to the test by a special committee were three areas: the Courthouse and related facilities, the county animal shelter, and the youth event center indoor arena. All have inherent problems of structural deterioration, lack of sufficient space, and long-overdue compliance to federal safety standards such as ADA. An unfunded mandate from the State to expand a jury room also makes the Courthouse remodel a legal necessity.
The county hopes to bring the situation to a public bond election before the end of the year, after demonstrating their urgency. There will be three options to approve, or to reject.
Making the presentation on Monday were Chris Hughes, Brenda Hughes (no relation) and Pete Calderon, members of the court appointed Capital Improvement Planning (CIP) Committee who shed light on some cold hard facts. Some of what they had uncovered was “jaw-dropping.”
The study, which began nearly three years ago, highlighted dire needs at the facilities and suggested solutions, benefits and projected costs. They were divided into three main areas.
Proposition A - Courthouse and county facility improvements that incorporate courthouse rearrangement, courthouse security, Earl Garrett campus, West Kerr Courthouse Annex and county storage facility. The price tag - $14,966,515.
Proposition B - Animal Services, which involves a new building - $5,782,992.
Proposition C - Indoor Arena, with three options ranging from $7,465,061 to $8,284,229 up to $9,278,933
All three propositions, taken in one lump sum, and including each maximum amount, at most would cost up to $30 million.
Courthouse and county facilities
Starting the presentation was Chris Hughes, who explained the conditions in the main courthouse, the annex and related facilities.
“Nearly three years ago, you asked us for a six-month commitment ... (and) tasked us to identify the needs of the county and help develop solutions,” Hughes said, adding that they were looking 30 years ahead.
He said the committee’s goals were to enhance facility safety, improve public access to county offices, to address code compliance, ADA, and infrastructure needs, and to maximize facility value for Kerr County citizens. They toured the facilities and talked to the employees.
“We found that there were inefficient and sometimes unsafe working conditions,” he said. “Frankly, some of the facilities that we saw out there are embarrassing, to the county, and to me as a citizen of the county. If these were the working conditions in my business, I would have a hard time retaining employees.”
They also found hard-working good-natured county employees who were “Getting the job done, with a smile on their face. Time and again, we heard ‘We’re making do.’ It’s time to stop ‘making do.’”
Although he expressed thanks for the county’s conservative fiscal policies, he said that it was due to those policies that has left their facilities to wear out. After all the examining, he said, it was time to take action.
When one office had to move, it caused a domino effect, trying to move the pieces around with the availability of buildings.
Hughes said that according to his mother, “A goal without a plan is just a wish,” and they were not a wishing committee.
They aimed to come up with realistic plans for locations, develop real plans and show real costs. Their study has allowed the wishes to become real, that they are truly needs.
“The county is going to spend money, one way or the other,” he said, “on mandate requirements, increased operating and maintenance costs and inefficiencies, potential ADA and liability lawsuits.”
He said that their plans did not involve any expansion of government, but a long-overdue reorganization and upgrade.
One of the major changes in the courthouse portion (Proposition A) was a state mandate requiring the County Court at Law offices to accommodate a 12-person jury, which means the only place it can expand would be in the adjacent county tax office. Consequently, the tax office would move to the new county property at 600 Earl Garrett. Another benefit would be better parking and a drive-through kiosk at the tax office.
It would be located next to the Public Defenders Office at the 550 address.
Another big issue is the county IT office, which is pretty inadequate. Presently, IT is squeezed in a tiny space that must be upgraded to keep the county “moving forward” through the modern age. IT could be moved into the vacant tax office.
Security also needs a major upgrade to be modernized in a 1926 courthouse, with cameras and security doors, plus solving ingress/egress issues, and even landscaping.
The plan also calls for relocating the County War Memorial across the campus to the Earl Garrett St. side, where the noise is much lower.
Hughes called the West Kerr Office “woefully inadequate,” and undersized. It had originally been an animal care facility, with only one unisex restroom, with inadequate storage and not ADA compliant. It has poor security, inadequate parking, and has been subject to annual rent increases. Recently that building has been sold, making its future insecure.
The solution is moving the operation into a vacant property with a new building on State Highway 39 next door to Ingram Tom Moore High School, adding another layer of security. The building would combine the tax office, JP-4 office, Constable Pct. 4 office and a sheriff’s sub-station. It would solve ADA issues, allowing nice access for the public.
Storage is lacking in all 36 county departments.
“What most people do not know is all the requirements of the county for retaining original hard copies,” Hughes said, noting that there are numerous documents that can never be discarded. “We are filled beyond capacity.”
The solution is to move out to a property on Spur 100, consisting of 16 acres, to help organize the county records and improve the efficiency.
Animal Services
Brenda Hughes presented the Animal Services portion of the remarks, tackling the issues of a building that is badly deteriorating, unsuitable for staff and animals, as well as the public. It is non-compliant and has no fire suppression measures and does not meet state or federal regulations.
The kennel space is insufficient, growing as quickly as the county population.
As for staff, Brenda Hughes said it was too cramped for six or seven personnel to use. She said there is no climate control or storage for food, or medical supplies, cages, traps or files.
Among a number of disturbing images, she showed a photo of a dog stuck inside a drain that was used for waste material, who had been found by the officers after a weekend. There were worn cages, and many other examples of unsafe conditions for the animals.
The solution, she added, was to construct a facility on county-owned land on Spur 100, which would be used for exams, training and isolation, laundry, shower and storage. There would be three sections - for dogs, cats, and humans, and all would have separate ventilation systems. The 16 acres would also accommodate walking trails and livestock pens. Entry would be from State Highway 27, out of the floodplain.
It would provide more efficient county use of resources, be more humane for animals, and give better access for public. The present shelter land at Spur 534 could be sold to help offset the cost of a new facility. This would be funded by Proposition B.
Youth Event Center
Pete Calderon reviewed the committee’s findings to support Proposition C, regarding the Hill County Event Center indoor arena.
It has reached a stage where something must be done. It has not had any upgrades since 1983, resulting in a myriad of unsafe issues such as electrical safety, roof leaks, no fire suppression systems, drainage issues, inadequate ventilation and lighting and not code compliant, he said.
This proposal actually consists of three options, with various levels of upgrades. The highest option ($9,278,933) includes code compliance for bathrooms and concrete floors, full climate control with AC and heat, replacing roof and siding, emergency generators, rainwater harvesting tanks and 4-H classrooms and kitchen. The second option, about $1 million less, does not include full climate control with AC and heat, but also adds fan cooling and gas heat similar to the newer show barn next door.
Option 3 also omits the full climate control, along with rainwater harvesting tanks and 4-H classrooms and kitchen, and totals $7,465,061.
This facility, Calderon added, is “the epicenter of County Emergency Management,” as well as an evacuation site for Kerrville ISD and the city. It is also used by the 4-H clubs.
Summary
Compared to other bonds being proposed for projects such as the state hospital, getting all three county propositions passed would keep the county viable for another 30-40 years, and would be a great boost.
The court continued discussions after the presentations, generally in favorable terms.
Brenda Hughes said that there had been tours with various groups, as did Chris Hughes, who both said that behind the scenes it is eye-opening and they had no idea of the conditions they saw. They must press ahead with a strong awareness campaign.
The presenters agreed that the county does a “wonderful job” of making things look good, but it cannot continue in the same direction without major overhaul.
Now that more people will know that the county needs to spend up to $30 million, at least they may understand better where the money will be spent, and why.
