Rotarians assemble backpacks for ITM

The Rotary Club of Kerrville - Morning (Morning Rotary) recently had a lot of fun serving as Santa’s helpers. Rotarians assembled 32 backpacks for Ingram Middle School and Ingram Tom Moore boys and girls.
“Shoppers” Jon Tilley and Taylor Finley bought items for the boys while Nancy Riley purchased items for the girls. Each backpack contains 15-20 personal care items, some “fun stuff” and either cash or a gift certificate to McDonalds.
The stylish backpacks were donated by the Rick Ragsdale family and Ingram Interact Club. The ITM counselor will distribute the backpacks for Christmas as appropriate.
“This type of service project is what makes Kerrville and Rotary special to me. This small act of caring, leveraged with generosity from other local organizations, contributes to building our community. It creates and nurtures relationships, making all of us better,” said Ray Buck, Morning Rotary president.
