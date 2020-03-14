Some church services still on, livestreams available

In light of the confusion over COVID-19 closures and changes, we have put together a list of how local churches are handling services tomorrow. This is a partial list, but represents information available at time of posting.
Leaders in some congregations and parishes also offer livestream solutions for Sunday Worship.
Notre Dame Catholic Church:
No weekend worship services. Weekday daily Mass schedule will continue.
Livestream at 9 a.m. can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/NotreDameYFM
First United Methodist Church:
All regular worship services will be conducted as usual. This includes Sunday School classes and youth ministry.
Watch livestream at https://vimeo.com/kfumc
Trinity Baptist Church:
All regular worship services will be conducted as usual.
Watch livestream at www.tbck.org/live/
First Presbyterian Church
Services has been cancelled at the church.
Watch livestream at 11 a.m. at https://zoom.us/j/332209149 for more information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
