‘Red Kettle’ campaign also going virtual

Christmas is fast approaching and shoppers will soon be greeted by the familiar sound of the Salvation Army bells ringing at stores around Kerrville.
But, did you know that you can set up your own virtual fundraiser and be part of the Red Kettle Challenge without even leaving your house? This is a simple and fun way to engage your family and friends while supporting the Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year.
The Red Kettle Challenge provides a new, online option to the traditional Red Kettles that raise funds supporting those in need. “You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area store fronts and retailers,” said Captain Jeremiah Romack of the Salvation Army. “However, the Red Kettle Challenge makes it easy for people to set up their own virtual kettles from the comfort of their own homes. You set your fundraising goal, share the link to your kettle with friends, family, and work colleagues, and challenge them to donate. This year has been difficult for many in our community, and you can be part of making a difference to ensure the Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long.”
To take the Red Kettle Challenge and set up a virtual kettle, go to www.salvationarmytexas.org. Select “Take the Red Kettle Challenge,” select Kerrville and register as an individual or team, set a goal, and get to work promoting your kettle.
“Less people are carrying cash and visiting the mall and stores these days. A Virtual Kettle provides a great way for people to show their support for the Salvation Army without having to leave the house,” said Captain Romack. “Every dollar raised through the Red Kettle campaign makes it possible for us to provide shelter. Challenge your friends, family and coworkers to support your online kettle and provide help and hope right here in Kerrville.”
Salvation Army red kettles will be again stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday-Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve. “All bell ringers will be equipped with personal protective equipment again this Christmas season, ensuring the safety of donors and shoppers, along with our volunteers,” said Captain Romack. “With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before, please don’t forget to give to the Salvation Army red kettles this season.”
In 2021, the Salvation Army in Kerrville has set a goal of $125,000 for Kettles.
Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign throughout November and December. It’s easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up this year. You can select the location, day and time you would like to ring when you visit www.RegisterToRing.com. We hope to see you at the kettle.
“Don’t forget, ‘tis the season for Angel Tree as well. Walmart has partnered with the Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to the Salvation Army. You can go to www. tsatx.org/KerrvilleRegistryForGood and order items today that will benefit local families,” said Major Romack.
For more information about the Salvation Army Kroc Center, call them at (830) 315-5762 or visit them at 201 Holdsworth Drive.
And as always, secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
