Learn the 'Arts and Sciences of Beer' online

The popular Arts and Sciences of Beer course at Schreiner University is back this summer – and it is now completely online. Since its inception in Spring of 2017, this course has sparked the interest of Schreiner students and community members alike. This year, the course is going online, and all ages are welcome.
Dr. Chris Distel, Associate Professor of Biology at Schreiner University, will guide learners on aesthetics, history, sources of flavor, style development, marketing, laws, fermentation techniques, biochemistry, economics, environmental impacts, and other topics related to beer. Being online allows for self-paced elements, so even those with work commitments during the day can get enjoyment from taking the class.
Many from the community have shown interest in the course since it was offered for the first time during the spring 2017 semester, but it filled quickly. Distel said he hopes this summer’s online offering will enable more community members to participate.
The Arts and Sciences of Beer is a regular college credit course, and not a workshop. This course is open to current Schreiner students and community members who apply. Auditors are also welcomed to take the course. Area residents interested in taking Distel’s course this summer should contact the Admissions Office by email at admissions@schreiner.edu, or phone 792-7217. Registration is currently open and regular tuition or auditing charges apply.
For more information about the class, please contact Dr. Chris Distel, Associate Professor of Biology, at 792-7470 or email cadistel@schreiner.edu.
