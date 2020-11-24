County officials urge residents to get COVID-19 testing amid rise in cases, deaths

After a couple of days in which dozens of positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the local community, Kerr County leaders are reminding citizens that there will be a free testing clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow, Nov. 25, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy 27 in Kerrville.
COVID-19 Cases, Fatalities Climb
On Monday, Peterson Regional Medical Center reported 41 new cases of COVID-19. Today, PRMC added another 24 new cases. This latest rise in cases has propelled Kerr County’s total active case count to 224 individuals.
Two more fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported in the past two days. The 21st death was reported to county officials yesterday by the Texas Department of State Health Services. (Generally, when the state is the first to notify the county of a new death, it is because a permanent Kerr County resident has died somewhere outside Kerr County.) The second death was reported today by PRMC at its Kerrville hospital.
Total cases of individuals in the county who were once positive, but who are now considered recovered from the virus now number 1,052 people.
Free Testing Clinic Set Tomorrow
“As we reach the eve of Thanksgiving and face the risks posed by possible ‘spreader events’ in our Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends, and taking into account the level of spread of the virus already within our own community, I can’t stress enough how important it is for our local residents and visitors to be tested in tomorrow’s clinic and to be safe during the holiday,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“The test to see if you have active COVID-19 (not the antigen) doesn’t cost a dime. It also requires no appointment and no doctor’s order. Just show up at the Hill Country Youth Event Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to get a test to see if you have the virus and are contagious,” Thomas added.
Symptoms of the virus are not limited to, but can include any of the following: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“The problem with COVID-19 is that many of the symptoms mimic other conditions. It’s easy to have a runny nose and dismiss it as just a bout of seasonal allergies,” Thomas said. “Part of what makes the novel coronavirus spread so easily is that if you get it, any symptoms you might feel will not show up until between 2 to 14 days after the initial exposure. That means you could have the virus and be highly contagious -- walking around and enjoying events with others -- without even knowing you are spreading it to others.”
“I said it Friday and I’ll repeat it here: The absolute safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to observe it with only those you live with currently,” Thomas said. “Gatherings with family and friends who do not live in your same household pose a big risk to you – not only for catching the virus, but also for you as a carrier delivering it to others around you.”
“If you do get infected, you may be one of the fortunate ones to not suffer much. What we worry about, though, is how many other people you might have infected in the meantime who won’t be so lucky. For them, getting the virus can mean severe consequences,” Thomas said. “So, I ask that you wear face masks and social distance at least 6 feet apart, as well as wash your hands frequently, disinfect your home/office spaces often and put other safety precautions outlined by the CDC into place to protect others around you.”
“Count your blessings this Thanksgiving, and, please, do your part to keep them,” he said.
