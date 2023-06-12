KPUB, AACOG team up to help local community

The Doyle School Community Center hosted the first of two KPUB Community Weatherization Events planned this year on Saturday. Representatives from KPUB plus the Community Council, Alamo Area Council of Governments and the Doyle Center were present to provide information to those who stopped by the center.
“We were planning for a large crowd today and it is living up to our expectations,” said Allison Bueche, director of Customer and Community Relations for KPUB.
KPUB representatives explained the 11 different rebates offered by the city-owned electric company for homeowners who complete energy-efficient home improvements. Attendees also were given free energy-saving tips and materials, including energy-efficient light bulbs.
Literature with suggestions was provided to guide homeowners or renters in the purchase of new Energy Star appliances, energy-efficient showerheads, fixing leaky faucets and installing low-flow heads on faucets, the use of energy-efficient lighting and repairing leaky air conditioning and heating air ducts.
Information was also available about installing weatherstripping around doors, window frames and AC units, and using caulk to seal around pipes and window frames, changing older thermostats to “smart thermostats” that are programmable and adjustable with cell phones or computers that can be used remotely to adjust the temperature if needed.
Additionally KPUB offered information on purchasing new super-efficient water heaters or wrapping the older water heater in an insulating blanket to improve efficiency and reduce electric use.
When looking for a home to purchase, KPUB recommends looking for a home with passive solar, energy-efficient heating and cooling system with tightly sealed ducts, proper insulation and energy-saving windows. For additional information contact KPUB at (830) 257-3050 or visit kpub.com/saveenergy.
KPUB also offers a “home energy audit” to help the homeowner or renter determine how much energy the home uses, where the home is losing energy, and which problem areas and fixes should be prioritized to make the home more efficient and comfortable.
Information was also available to those in the low-to-moderate income households category related to saving money each month on their KPUB bill.
“We will be having another Community Weatherization Event like this in November at the Dietert Center so, if someone missed today, hopefully they can join us later this year,” Bueche said.
Community Council of South Central Texas representative Tina Brown explained the multiple forms of assistance available through their Community Action Partnership. One specialized assistance program provides help to women who have moved away from violent relationships and need help in getting their lives back together again.
The assistance offered through CCSCT include the WIC (women, infants and children nutrition program), utility assistance, home and rental assistance and assistance for veterans. All CCSCT clients must meet strict guidelines including citizenship and low-income guidelines.
“We have a program for women getting out of family violence situations that provides funds for rent deposits, utility bills, mortgage payments, back taxes or homeowner fees. Our goal is to see the clients become self-sufficient,” Brown said.
Also on hand at the event was Alondra Sanches, a representative from AACOG, to help attendees who qualify to apply for AACOG’s Weatherization Assistance Program.
Homeowners, renters, both single and multi-family homes and mobile homes are eligible to apply for the program. Annual income guidelines ranging from $29,160 for a single person up to $70,280 for a family of five are included in the requirements.
The weatherization program may include weather-stripping, energy efficient lighting, caulking, duct cleaning, insulation, cleaning and tuning up of furnaces or pipe insulation. For more information contact Alondra Sanches at (210) 286-2618 or asanches@ aacog.com.
Representatives of the Doyle Community Center were also on hand to explain the various programs offered by the center for chilldren and adults through the many events held each month at the historic school building on Barnett Street.
