Schreiner reports record enrollment

Schreiner University’s overall fall semester numbers continue to tick upward, according to the official census released by the Schreiner Office of Institutional Research on Aug. 29.
Total student enrollment for the fall semester has once again surpassed the 1,200 mark, with 1,208 total students, up from 1,193 last fall. Two areas reached historic highs – graduate enrollments of 146 and first-year retention of 72 percent, 10 points higher than last year.
These numbers put the University in a position to reach its 2030 enrollment goals, according to President Dr. Charlie McCormick.
“While postsecondary enrollment across the country remains well below pre-pandemic levels, we are seeing some of our numbers at Schreiner hit historic highs,” McCormick said. “Although we expected to see strong student interest in our newest programs, our strongest ever first-year retention rate tells us that students are not just looking to start their educational journey at Schreiner but to conclude it here, too. These results confirm that our efforts to attract and retain students seeking meaningful and relevant learning opportunities in an environment that pairs care and challenge is producing results. The investment in this type of learning environment is one we intend to continue.”
The new aviation program starting this fall has attracted eight students, which Carl Davis, Director of Schreiner Aviation, calls “the Goldilocks number.”
“Eight is ‘just right,’” Davis explained. “Since our lab class is in an airplane, the students need to find time to get out to the airport, fly, and return to campus. Flying is like a sport, it takes that much time and brainpower, plus having to learn a new language and get used to operating in a third dimension. But our incoming students want to be aviators, so their motivation is high.”
In nursing, the traditional BSN program has 20 new students, up from 10 the previous year. Online RN-to-BSN has 12 new students, for a total of 52. Vocational nursing applications for the January cohort will be full at 30 students, up from 10.
Dr. Shanna Chapman, director of Nursing, “is thrilled” about the growing interest in Schreiner University's nursing programs.
“Texas has a growing deficit of nurses, and Schreiner is dedicated to educating tomorrow's nurses,” Chapman said. “Our traditional BSN program was ranked #2 in Texas last year and our online RN-to-BSN program was ranked #3 in Texas this year. I believe our program is fast-growing because we have low faculty-to-student ratios and high-quality clinical sites.”
Another of the fast-growing programs is engineering, with 31 incoming freshmen, according to Dr. Brian Bernard, associate professor of Engineering.
"Since launching Schreiner's new BS in engineering in Fall, 2022, we've welcomed more than 30 new engineering freshmen each of the past two years, and we expect to exceed 100 total students in the engineering program in Fall 2024,” Bernard said.
In criminal justice, Dr. Lynn Tovar portrayed the program numbers as “looking really good.”
“We only started the program last fall with 20 students declaring a criminal justice degree,” Tovar said. “This fall we have another 20 freshman and several transfer students. We also offer a minor which many students from other majors have added. It's exciting the program is doing well.”
For further information, visit schreiner.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.