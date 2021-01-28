KISD calls trustee election

Kerrville Independent School District trustees held a regular meeting Monday, Jan. 25, examining professional learning activities, called the next trustee election for May 1, 2021; and reported on construction progress on the Hal Peterson Middle School and other projects.
Lauren Tilley reported to trustees on “Professional Learning Opportunities” she has been directing across the district.
She described “embedded coaches” at various grade levels who aid other teachers in such areas as gifted and talented at the Early Childhood Center and math support for grades kindergarten through second; and science in grades six through 12.
She said for technology support, there are enough iPads to provide one for ever two students in kindergarten through fourth grades; and other laptops for students in grades five and six and into middle school.
For the teachers, she helped create “Tech Twitter Challenges” to get teachers to compete in creating new lessons with the goal of finding new ways to incorporate technology.
A new technology resource idea is sent out to teachers every six weeks, Tilley said.
Tilley helped set up a “Teacher Leadership Academy;” and a separate “Assistant Principal Leadership Academy” to get them to expand their skills and interests outside the usual disciplinary duties.
She said with a district goal of getting all students reading and screening for reading on “grade level,” she and teachers collected one set of screening data last Oct. 1; and for comparison an added set of screening was planned.
“We have 90 percent of our students attending school in person now, compared to about two-thirds at the beginning of the year, and we hope for improved scores on the next set of tests.”
She showed examples of test scores using iStation that tell teachers the percentage of students in certain grade levels that are most at risk for failure in specified subjects.
“Through the years, the tests get harder; and we can tell if the student has grown in skills or remained the same,” Tilley said.
So far those tests tell administrators to be most concerned about seventh and eighth graders, so they’ve been working on a variety of “targeted interventions.”
Consent agenda
Under the consent agenda, trustees called a Board of Trustees election for May 1, 2021.
Assistant Superintendent for Finances Jarrett Jachade reported under the Financial section that through Dec. 31, 2020, the district’s expenses were a little under budget.
As far as possible state education funding is concerned, he said officials in Austin have estimated a state deficit in revenue of about $1 billion after a year plus of COVID-19 affecting state economics. That’s less of a deficit than state officials first estimated.
He and Foust said COVID has been affecting KISD’s average daily attendance and enrollment, both of which affect possible levels of state funding.
“In February, we will get our first look at 2021-22 funding,” Jachade said.
Bond construction update
Foust used a Power Point presentation and added photographs and a short piece of drone footage to give trustees a progress report on construction projects being paid for by the school bond money.
He showed mostly photos of the interior of the new Hal Peterson Middle School and said the new campus is expected to be open in August this year.
The photos included the cafeteria/stage/“learning stairs” area of the classroom building; “flex-space” classroom areas; the interior of the academic wing that can be one large student gathering area or divided by folding walls into smaller individual classrooms; and an overhead shot of the new football field with its press box and combination concession stand and restrooms. He said they moved the stands for attendees from the old campus to the new field.
The folding glass walls will be “frosted” across the bottom half, and clear the rest of the way up.
“The Electives wing is the most complete,” Foust said.
The 10,000-square-foot gymnasium has had basketball goals installed, and awaits its wood flooring.
Foust included a short video of drone footage taken in a full overhead circle above the school. He said the school building encompasses about 192,000 square feet.
The district submitted a bulk furniture order for the new HPMS recently, for a total of about $1.2 million, Foust said, during the financial reports.
Foust then changed to a handful of photos of the new Tivy Ag Barn, still under construction to include about 10,000 square feet. He said it doubles the capacity of the old barn; and includes flexible pen arrangements, a restroom, roll-up doors for animals’ access to outside, and a “classroom space” for group gatherings.
Those are arranged around the outside walls of the building, and a 2,000-square-foot practice ring is in the center. The building will not be fitted with HVAC except for the classroom; and the roofline includes some skylights.
Completion is expected in about March or April this spring.
School Board
Recognition Month
Kerrville ISD trustees were honored at the beginning of the meeting for School Board Recognition Month with announcement that in honor of each trustee’s choice of a favorite book, Foust had arranged for copies of each person’s choice to be added to some school libraries, for instance “The Velveteen Rabbit” to be added to the elementary school libraries.
Each of the donated books will include bookplates inside the covers with the name of the trustee they are in honor of, and the occasion of this year’s celebration.
Also, on Monday night, the girls in the advanced Hal Peterson Middle School choir serenaded the trustees, via computer, with an a cappella song they have been preparing for future UIL competition.
Foust told the trustees this has been a very challenging year; and they have done an awesome job.
