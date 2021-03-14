Golden Girls sweep ‘Danceline’ regional contest

Tivy Golden Girls raked up a host of top honors at the Danceline Hill Country Regional Contest at Fredericksburg High School held recently, including the coveted Superior Sweepstakes, Platinum Sweepstakes and Grand Champion catagories.
In addition to team honors, Golden Girl members also earned individual awards.
The awards earned are:
Technique Challenge
• Kicks, second place, Avery Foust;
• Turns, first place, Avery Foust;
• Leaps, first place, Katy Rye.
Soloists
• Second Runner Up, Raelin Batley;
• First Runner Up, Avery Foust;
• Superior Sweepstakes - Social Officers;
• Platinum Sweepstakes (Routines Scoring 95 or higher) - Officers and Team;
• Best in Class on all Routines (Officer Novelty, Officer Contemporary, Team Jazz, Team Lyrical, and Team Pom);
• Best in Category (Highest scoring regardless of class, age, size) - Team Jazz;
• Artistic Expression - Officer Novelty;
• Grand Champion Small Team and Officers;
• Ring of Champions Gold (first overall) Officers;
• Ring of Champions Silver (second overall) Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.