Peterson Health proud of ‘nimble’ response to COVID-19

Being “nimble” is how Peterson Health officials have described their goal as a team in managing their response to COVID-19 over the past two years.
An example of that nimble effort occurred Dec. 27, when the leadership team identified an overwhelming need to provide additional COVID-19 testing in the community as long lines began to form at medical facilities, and at-home testing kits were nowhere to be found.
“The numbers of patients requesting COVID testing at Peterson Urgent Care and the emergency room were growing rapidly and we realized we needed to do something quickly,” Tracy Davis, vice president of Population Health, said. “We pulled our team together and in a couple of days we were ready to roll with our self-swab clinic at Peterson Medical Plaza.”
The idea of the self-swab testing site was a result of efforts at Peterson Urgent Care by Shelia Mays, director of clinical operations, who created the system in an effort to streamline testing to the long lines of patients that had arrived daily.
“It’s running very smoothly and the entire process takes an average of 3-5 minutes,” Davis said. “This allows us to keep the lines moving.
Davis said the new testing site is processing approximately 131 tests daily, with the positivity rate jumping to as high as 40 percent as of Friday, meaning that 40 percent of the tests are coming back positive.
Mays said diverting patients only seeking testing has allowed for emergency room and Peterson Urgent Care staff to concentrate on the patients experiencing illness, as opposed to requesting a test only.
“At Peterson Urgent Care, we are seeing 50-80 patients per day that require a consultation with a provider,” Mays said. “We do test these patients for COVID-19, but they are primarily there because they have an illness or injury.”
The Omicron COVID-19 variant has been found to be more transmissible than any other version of the coronavirus so far, Mays said.
“We are also seeing that it is affecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated alike,” Mays said.
In addition, according to Mays, the previous monoclonal antibody therapeutics that had been providing success in combatting severe illness in COVID-19 patients is not effective in treating patients positive for the Omicron variant, which according to the CDC is dominating most cases at this time.
“There is only one monoclonal antibody treatment that has been found to be effective against the Omicron variant, but there is a national shortage at this time,” Mays said. “We have ordered this treatment, Sotrovimab, and we are hopeful we will receive our first shipment soon.”
Mays said once the Sotrovimab is received, patients must meet certain qualifications to be prescribed the treatment.
“Patients will have to meet certain qualifications,” Mays said. “It is mainly for the immunocompromised, elderly, and for patients with certain qualifying medical conditions.”
In addition to the shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments, testing supplies are also difficult to obtain nationwide even for many medical facilities.
“From the beginning of the pandemic, our Materials Management Team has done an excellent job of anticipating our needs,” Lisa Winters, director of marketing and community relations, said. “While many hospitals are running out of testing supplies, Peterson Health has always had an ample supply. That is a tribute to their leadership and forward thinking.”
It is not the first time Peterson Health’s Materials Management Team has been praised during the current 24-month pandemic.
Winters said the team foresaw the need for large quantities of personal protective equipment in advance of the initial onset of COVID-19 in the United States, were one of the first medical facilities in the nation to receive the approved therapeutics once they became available, and were on top of obtaining the approved vaccines for the community.
Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson also praised his staff, their resilience and commitment.
“Peterson Health continues, time after time, to meet the healthcare needs of our community. The foreseen … and the never-before-seen. It never ceases to amaze me how my staff jumps to their calling and opens new doors to support the health and wellness of our region,” Edmondson said. “They are always forward-thinking. Within hours of learning of the national shortage on COVID testing supplies, they opened and created this very successful self-swab station. This option is what our community needed and we answered the call. We are here to serve, but we need the compassion and understanding of our community as we aspire to meet the high demands of testing and results.”
Omicron accounts for the fourth surge during this pandemic, wearing out frontline healthcare workers across the nation and in Kerrville as well.
Davis said another example of being “nimble” in the face of the pandemic lies in the planning and action conducted by Peterson Health staff over the past two years
“Like many employers, we also have staff who are out with COVID,” Davis said. “As we have done throughout the entire pandemic, we are redirecting personnel to where they are needed. We have a team mentality and everyone is willing and ready to go where they can best serve.”
Those wishing to make an appointment for the self-swab testing center may do so by logging on to www.petersonhealth.com and clicking on the “COVID Testing Information” link at the top of the page. All appointments will be made through the Peterson Health personal patient portal system. Anyone not having set up a portal account may do so, and help is provided to anyone needing assistance with setting up their own personal portal.
