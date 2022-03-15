Kerr County Women’s Chamber celebrates 50th anniversary

Celebrating before a sold-out crowd at the YO Resort & Conference Center, the members of the Kerr County Women’s Chamber hosted a banquet to honor their 50-year history, beginning as a division of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce and eventually becoming an independent entity.
To put a personal touch on the history of the organization, longtime member, and daughter of one of the KCWC founders, Mindy Wendele shared the nuances that paved the road to success for the organization that began during its inception.
“My mother, Marge Nicholson, many of you knew her, was a strong advocate for women in business … women in general,” Wendele said. “She was a baby of the depression. She and my dad were members of the ‘Greatest Generation.’ They worked hard. They gave to their family, their community and they always, always looked out for each other and others.”
Wendele said in 1970, Nicholson was recruited by the president of Charles Schreiner Bank at the time, Raymond Barker, Wendele said. “At that time, in the 1970s, there were very few women in any kind of management position in the banking industry. My mother was one of three at the time.”
Wendele said Nicholson was recruited as a marketing executive.
“Marge was an assistant vice president for marketing at Charles Schreiner Bank,” Wendele said.
Wendele said it was during her time at the bank that her mother recognized the need to unite and promote local women in business.
“So, in 1972, along with Naomi Ingram … the owner of Del Norte Restaurant, and Pat Auld, she invited 17 women to have lunch at Del Norte and they decided that the chamber of commerce needed a women’s dvision,” Wendele said. “And, thus, 50 years ago, the Women’s Division of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce was born.”
Wendele described the initial membership as a “small, but mighty group.”
She said the membership grew fast, with as many as 135 members at one time, which quickly became busy serving in many capacities, such as greeting visitors to the community, stuffing goodie bags for the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau and looking for ways to beautify the community.
Wendele then pointed the attention of the guests to a green cape hanging at the front of the room, worn by early members.
“That was the ‘Green Capers’ committee,” Wendele said. “And, those ladies donned those green capes and went to every function they could go to … every ribbon cutting … every convention greeting that they could go to. So, they were known as the ‘Green Capers’.”
She said early KCWC members even held a fundraiser to furnish the chamber office.
“Always championing for women, Mother and the other ladies petitioned the chamber of commerce and Mr. Bill Dozier, then owner and publisher of the Kerrville Daily Times, to say we would like to honor our women and have an ‘Outstanding Woman of the Year Award’ to be given at the annual banquet,” Wendele said. “It took some doing, but they got their way. In 1976, our wonderful Mamie Webb was the first Outstanding Woman of the Year and we’ve done one every year since then.”
Always wanting to make an impact on the community, Wendele said the early members of the KCWC (then the Women’s Division of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce) decided in the 1980s that Kerrville needed to be more festive at Christmastime and implemented programs to add more lights on the Kerr County Courthouse, as well as becoming a co-sponsor for the annual community tree-lighting event.
“That wasn’t enough,” Wendele said. “They established “Christmas in the Hills,” which began in July.”
She said Christmas in the Hills included a Christmas Tree forest, a style show and luncheon, adding even more lights to the courthouse and a Mistletoe Ball.
“The Mistletoe Ball was the place to be in December in Kerrville, Texas,” Wendele said.
She said that in addition to all of these events, her mother and early members formed an alliance with local restaurants to establish an event called Taste of the Hills.
Wendele said that after the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation was formed to take over the local holiday lighting efforts, her mother saw another opportunity.
“She said ‘That’s great, let’s look to Tranquility Island’,” Wendele said. “And, so she went to the board and told them what she wanted to do. She was met with a little bit of resistance maybe in the beginning, but for those of you who knew my mother, that didn’t stop her. She went to the mayor. She went to the city manager. She went to the general manager of KPUB (Kerrville Public Utility Board). She went to the parks director.”
Wendele said Nicholson was able to convince all of them to participate in lighting Tranquility Island and every year a fundraiser was held to enhance and add to the display.
“After my mother passed away in 2009, my daughter, Meredith, who was also a member of the Women’s Chamber, and I established the Marge Nicholson Memorial Fund, a donor-advised fund that would help support groups that mother loved,” Wendele said. “Throughout the years, we have given money to not only Tranquility Island, but for our scholarship fund, because it was important to her to keep promoting women.”
Wendele said in 1972 the women who founded the Women’s Division of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce were in their 30s and had a hefty task ahead of them.
“They set the tone for this group for 50 years,” Wendele said. “So, if I may, I would like to toast to the next 50 years. It’s only going to get better.”
Mayor Bill Blackburn
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn was invited to offer remarks in celebration of the KCWC’s 50th anniversary.
“I am the 59th mayor of Kerrville and I am the first mayor to serve with a majority of women on the city council,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn praised the organization for their efforts and their impact on the community.
“I have always appreciated the Kerr County Women’s Chamber and the variety of work that you do,” Blackburn said. “Beyond the power of networking that happens, I especially appreciate what you do to encourage and support women through your scholarships and your support for Christian Women’s Job Corps.”
Blackburn announced that the Entrepreneurial Center hosted by the Kerr Economic Development Corporation includes a business incubator to help local people start their own businesses.
“And, the majority of those taking advantage of that are women,” Blackburn said. “Let’s hear it for the entrepreneurial power of women.”
Blackburn said his appreciation of the KCWC grew even more after he became mayor.
“Your commitment to make this community stronger and better for all the citizens is vitally important and your commitment to the beautification of this area grows in importance as we will need to fight hard to protect of the natural beauty of this part of this area,” Blackburn said.
To close, Blackburn encouraged the members of the KCWC to continue their good works.
“Fifty years ago, in 1972, a group of women started this organization and I believe they realized the importance of this saying, ‘The true meaning of life is to plant trees under which you do not expect to sit’,” Blackburn said. “You continue to plant trees. You make such a difference enjoyed by us now and will be over the years.”
Kerrville Area
Chamber of Commerce
Brad Barnett, president of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, was then asked to speak.
“Fifty years ago, the Women’s Division of the Kerrville Area of Commerce was founded,” Barnett said. “Some of the things they were involved with included just the beautification of our community and you continue to work on that. I appreciate all of the work that you do, the partnership and that you guys continue to have in such a strong organization. I congratulate you on 50 years and look forward to 50 more.”
Kerr County Women’s Chamber, Inc. was organized in March 1972 as the Women’s Division of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce. In 1998, KCWC was re-organized as a 501(c)3 Non-profit Community Inter-Action Organization.
The mission of the KCWC is “To work for the betterment of the Kerrville area community through charitable, civic and environmental projects and programs.”
