COVID-19 death toll rises to 9, 211 tested Monday

On Monday, Aug. 24, Kerr County continued to feel the impact of the pandemic in at least three big ways, according to William B. “Dub” Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
First, unfortunate news was confirmed by state officials to county leaders that 2 more people who called Kerr County home had died of COVID-19 in areas outside the county.
Second, Peterson Regional Medical Center reported today that 3 more people had been confirmed as positive for the novel coronavirus through diagnostic testing at its facility. “This shows that, even though the numbers are lower now, there are still new cases continuing to pop up in our community daily, and we need to continue to practice safety measures and social distancing,” Thomas said.
And, third, Monday’s free clinic saw 211 local residents show up to be tested for the virus by Texas National Guard personnel at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. This shows a continued level of concern in the community. “The people who were tested today should receive their results in a couple of days. When the county knows the overall statistics from the clinic, we will announce those to the public,” Thomas said.
With the boost in numbers from today’s clinic and those added by Peterson Health over the weekend, Kerr County now has seen a total of 7,086 local citizens be tested since the pandemic began to determine if they have COVID-19. Of those county residents who have been tested through PRMC, mobile testing clinics, the nursing homes, etc, there have been 437 positives.
The Texas Department of State Health Services’ Region 8 Update, which is sent to Thomas each workday afternoon, stated today that Kerr County currently has:
• 15 ACTIVE CASES – Local residents who are currently fighting active COVID-19 infection (decreased by 2 from Friday, Aug. 21)
• 427 RECOVERIES – People who once tested positive, but who are now considered beyond the contagious period (an increase of 5 from Friday)
• 9 FATALITIES – Local residents who have died from COVID-19 (an increase of 2 from the previous number)
• 3 HOSPITALIZED – Patients whose COVID-19 illness is bad enough that they are currently in Peterson Regional Medical Center receiving treatment (up 1 from Friday)
