Celebrating the gift of life

James Craft, a Kerr County resident and local businessman, was the special guest (and host) of a sort of birthday party last weekend, a family reunion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his kidney transplant in 1971.
When a passing motorist yelled “Happy Birthday!” toward the party in the yard, because of the balloons floating above his mailbox, everybody just waved back, and one family member said, “Well, it is actually a sort of birthday.”
Craft said he had kidney problems from a young age and had had more than one major surgery by the time he was 9 years old.
“I had to wear one of those ‘bags’ after one of them. But those surgeries worked fine until 1970,” he said.
Craft, a descendant through his mother of the Mosty family, who established nursery businesses in the county, was living in Kerr County and was 20 years old and a newlywed of about four months when a kidney transplant was diagnosed as necessary.
“In April 1971, I was better prepared for surgery. But I had turned 20 and thought I was immortal,” Craft said. “But my dad had to sign the paperwork for me to have the surgery because I wasn’t 21 yet.”
Kidney transplants are still a cause for celebration now, but are more commonly performed than in 1970. Craft said Parkland County Hospital in Dallas and another in Houston were the only two choices in the state for his operation.
Craft has two brothers and one sister, Frances, and “Fran” was determined in medical tests to be the best candidate for a kidney to transplant.
“I was one of three eligible donors along with my older brothers,” Fran said at the party. “James had only been married about six months. There was no question in my mind; and I didn’t ask my husband about doing it,” she said. “I love James dearly. He’s my ‘best-est’ brother.”
“I think I was among the first 100 transplants that were performed there in Dallas,” Craft said. “There was no family discussion. My older brother was the next best candidate.”
He described the advance procedures then as “pretty simple” and said he remembers a chemo analysis and a couple other things. He and his parents said yes, do it, as there was only one antigen difference between Craft’s and his sister’s lab tests.
“My sister was living at the time in Corpus Christi, and I think she stayed in Kerrville before and after the surgery. Our church here was very good to us, and had a fund drive for us. And my wife Gwen and I rented an apartment in Irving close to the hospital.
“Fran was out of the hospital and home within a week. She maybe went back once afterwards,” he said. “I got out in about a week but developed another medical problem with my bowels. I had been on a liquid diet and was down to about 105 pounds when I was released. Mostly I remember very large needles in my right arm.”
At the party last weekend, Fran Craft Phillips called the transplant procedures in 1970 as being in “an experimental stage” and said the surgery left both of them with large scars, compared to the current procedures with scars only inches long.
About the cost for all this, even in 1970, Craft said he had started to work in July 1969 with H.M. Gousha map company in Comfort (with a 27-year history at the time), for a whole $1.39 per hour (compared to his previous job for 75 cents per hour at a Dairy Queen, he said); and had full medical insurance coverage.
“I think the total transplant expense was about $35,000, and insurance covered almost all of it.”
Craft was released to go back to work in November 1971, and actually returned to work that December.
“For between a year and 18 months, we drove back up to Dallas for monthly followup doctor visits; and then every four months. My wife Gwen’s sister and brother-in-law lived in Austin and we’d stop there first and drive to Dallas from there.
“Then I found a local doctor for checkups and stayed with him into the late 1990s. Now I see a nephrologist in Boerne.”
Craft has lived a full life across these 50 years, moving away from Kerrville once for a job in Madison, Wisc.
“My thinking was, to get the transplant done, and get it over with; and go on along the road,” he said.
And the family dealt with his wife’s diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, which eventually limited her to daily life in a wheelchair. But they had a son Josh and a daughter Sara. Gwen is deceased now.
Now Craft is a grandparent with one grandson Brandon, and one granddaughter Jourdan.
Craft’s transplanted kidney also served him well through a heart attack at age 44 when he needed bypass surgery to clear an artery.
“Before my transplant surgery, I had played softball for the map company. I wanted to do that again, and my cardiologist finally said I could do that if nothing hurts.”
Current community
support
Craft continues not only to take care of himself with regular checkups, but also participates in the local Kidney Solutions group here, with founder and good friend Kent Bressler.
Craft said he’s now president of the board for that organization.
That group’s effort to facilitate as many kidney transplants as possible now lists 35 area patients waiting for possible transplants. And 25 former patients – like Craft – have gotten kidney transplants that transformed their lives.
Craft founded his current business, JCGraphix, to be “country doctor” to service the Macintosh computers in the Kerrville area, a step he took the same day the map company in Comfort was closed after being bought out.
“You keep going – what do you do otherwise?” he said.
His current home was inherited through his grandfather, Harvey Mosty, and family connections dating from 1907 (about 114 years now). It used to be part of 80 acres of land fronting the Guadalupe River.
“I grew up here with my brothers and sister. We tended sheep and a vegetable garden across the road on Mosty land,” he said. “I’ve lived in Kerrville all my life except for about six months.”
