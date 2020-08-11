16 new COVID-19 cases today, six hospitalized

Locally, the county saw the number of daily positive COVID-19 cases rise from the previous days’ low numbers with the addition of 16 positive infections on Tuesday, Aug. 11, according to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
Accounting for the majority of today’s higher number – 11 people – was the returned reports as a result of testing performed Aug. 5 during the Curative Inc. clinic held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, Thomas explained. The remaining 5 new cases added today were reported through testing at Peterson Regional Medical Center, he said.
The bump in numbers pushed the county over the 400-case mark, bringing the pandemic total to date to 414 cases, Thomas said.
In all, since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, Kerr County has seen 6,473 tests administered looking for positive infections of the COVID-19 virus (not antibodies.)
Peterson Regional Medical Center and its system affiliates have performed the bulk of those tests at 4,151. Additionally, there have been 812 tests performed by Texas Military Forces in mobile clinics, 675 tests conducted in local nursing homes and 835 tests performed in the 2 clinics conducted so far by Curative Inc.
As of today, Peterson Health reports there are 6 people currently hospitalized in Kerrville receiving treatment for COVID-19. One of the patients is severe enough to be in the intensive care unit.
According to information from the Texas Department of State Health Statistics, Kerr County has 30 active infection cases (down from yesterday,) 387 recoveries (up from yesterday) and 6 fatalities.
Also today, Thomas updated the age breakdowns for those who have contracted the virus locally.
COVID-19 Local Age Statistics:
The following data is based on 253 cases for which information has been made available by Peterson Regional Medical Center. Again, this is not for all the cases to date, but those available from PRMC. (That is why we see only 2 deaths in these age brackets, but Kerr County has recorded 6 COVID-19 deaths so far.)
CONFIRMED # of COVID-19 Positive Patients by Age Bracket in Kerr County, Texas
0 – Younger than 1 year old
6 -- 1-9 years old
15 -- 10-19 years old
44 – 20-29 years old
45 – 30-39 years old
38 – 40 to 49 years old
35 (1 fatality) – 50 to 59 years old
22 – 60 to 64 years old
11 – 65 to 69 years old
11 – 70 to 74 years old
12 (1 fatality) – 75 to 79 years old
14 – 80 years old and older
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.