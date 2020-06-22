The Executive Women’s Club officers have issued the following statement regarding the cancellation of the annual “Baubles & Beads” fundraising event:
“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Women's Club has made the difficult choice to cancel the 19th annual ‘Baubles & Beads’ event scheduled for October 2020.
“Our concern for the well-being of our cancer survivors in attendance as well as the impact of the recent shut-down on small businesses led us to this difficult decision.
“We will be back for our 20th year of ‘Baubles & Beads’ to be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center and we can’t wait to see everyone again.
“The financial burden of fighting cancer still remains. Our Outreach Fund and the Hope Fund help with the cost of treatment, medications, mammograms, and breast ultrasounds. The financial need has actually increased as many are unemployed and potentially have lost access to health insurance.
“In lieu of our annual event we are seeking donations for our Outreach Fund and the Hope Fund. Our other initiatives for patients include our gas card program and the Big Hug. The gas card program helps patients with travel expenses to medical appointments.
“The Big Hug provides personal blankets for use during treatment. One patient from Junction stated ‘We traveled back and forth daily from Junction to Kerrville for radiation and chemotherapy. We are in our 80’s and on a fixed budget, so your thoughtfulness is truly appreciated.’
“Kerrville’s annual Executive Women’s Club “Baubles & Beads” fundraiser started in 2002 bringing breast cancer awareness, education, and aid to local breast cancer patients needing financial assistance for treatments, medications, and other support.
“Our organization’s event has made a lifesaving impact on our community with the proceeds from past events. We have provided more than $470,000 to date to help local breast cancer patients with treatment, screening, diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds and other diagnostic procedures as medically necessary in the detection of breast cancer for local area uninsured and low-income women and men.
“We hope you will consider a donation so we may continue our initiatives to further help those in our community battling breast cancer. We look forward to hearing from you at your earliest convenience and thank you for your generous past support of this event for all in our community that benefit from your kindness.
“The Executive Women’s Club of Kerrville is a group of executive women established in 1981 that are strongly committed to our mission of community support. We recognize that our work is only possible with the assistance of generous donations from our community. We thank you for your consideration and hope to count on you for a donation, which will help our organization make a positive difference in the lives of area women and men fighting breast cancer.”
“Community members interested in supporting those battling breast cancer can make a donation in one of several ways: directly to our EWC Baubles & Beads account at Security State Bank & Trust; donate online www.executivewomensclub.org via PayPal, credit card or debit card on the Events page; or by mailing a check payable to the Executive Women’s Club, P.O. Box 290523, Kerrville, TX 78029-0523. The Executive Women’s Club of Kerrville is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization tax id #74-2217822.”
