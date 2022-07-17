Hunt Garden Club awards 3 scholarships

The Hunt Garden Club scholarship program awards students in recognition of their academic excellence and service to their schools and community.
For the 2021-22 scholarship cycle the scholarship committee received nine applications which met all of the eligibility requirements. All of the applicants were well-rounded students who not only maintained a high academic record, but also participated in extracurricular activities, volunteered at their schools and in the community; and several were also working students. The Hunt Garden Club was honored to award three outstanding students this year with scholarships.
Charles Walker, son of Marybel Walker of Mountain Home, was awarded $1,500. Walker graduated from Our Lady of the Hills High School and plans to attend Texas A&M University majoring in Biology. He plans to pursue a career in the medical field. His accomplishments included music, drama, athletics, a wide variety of volunteer activities and working. Charles attended the Hunt School and continued to volunteer at the school after he graduated.
Schylar Smith, daughter of Lloyd and Renee Smith of Ingram, was awarded $1,000. Smith graduated from Harper High School and plans to attend Baylor University majoring in Medical Humanities. She plans to pursue a medical career specializing in Podiatry. Schylar is an accomplished athlete, a leader in the Harper FFA program and worked during high school. Her volunteer activities show she is dedicated to honoring veterans and her community.
Justin Hardin, son of James and Kelly Hardin of Kerrville, was awarded $500. Justin graduated from Tivy High School and plans to attend either Texas A&M University or Sam Houston State University majoring in Animation/ Visualization.
He plans to pursue a career as an animator. Hardin’s accomplishments included obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout where his project was to build a pollinator house at the Riverside Nature Center walking trail entrance.
Hardin is a Hunt School alumnus. He was also a member of the Tivy High School Band, volunteered with the Boy Scouts and worked throughout high school.
