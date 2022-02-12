Love at the Mini Mart

Every love story has a beginning and for some local residents, theirs all started at a local Mini Mart store, including one couple who were married at Mini Mart # 8 on Sidney Baker North.
The Aycocks
Ed Aycock was working as a “communter” for Mini Mart Corporation when he met his future wife. His job was to float from store to store and fill in where needed.
“I first met Lilly two years ago,” Aycock said. “She was a customer at one of the stores I was working at.”
Aycock said they had a brief conversation on that first visit, which he remembered as enjoyable, but one of very many over the course of his shift.
“We spoke each time I saw her and our conversations would be a little longer each time,” Aycock said. “Eventually, each visit ended with a hug before she left.”
Aycock said that his work hours make it very difficult to date and he was single and not really looking for a relationship.
“After about a year and half, I was assigned to this store (Mini Mart #8) and she continued to come in and see me,” Aycock said. “Sometimes when I was outside sweeping or cleaning up the parking lot, she would stay and visit with me. We got to know each other pretty well.”
He said he was never sure exactly when Lilly would stop by during the week, but began expecting her on Sundays, when she would stop in to get some items for her mother before going to church.
Then, a few months ago, his father, Pastor Glen Aycock, was hospitalized.
“I didn’t click that she had feelings for me, but when my dad got sick, she came to the hospital with me and that’s when I knew,” Aycock said. “He was sick for a while and she would check on me and go visit my dad with me.”
That’s when Aycock and Lilly became a couple.
“So after a while, I went to see her mother and ask for her blessing to marry Lilly and bought a ring,” Aycock said. “I bought her a diamond heart with rose gold. When I gave it to her and asked her to marry me, she told she always knew that the right man would buy that ring.”
Aycock said they were planning a very informal and private ceremony by the river. He didn’t even tell his bosses, he said.
“Because they didn’t know about us getting married that day, I got called in to work,” Aycock said. “So I went to work and then everyone found out.”
Aycock said Sylvia Fritz, co-owner of Mini Mart with her brother, David, both children of founders Ann and Junior Fritz, helped Human Resources Director Paula Garcia orchestrate their wedding ceremony right there at the store on Jan. 17.
There were flowers and an official ceremony conducted by Lilly’s pastor.
“Every one from the corporate office came to the ceremony,” Aycock said. “It was really nice and I was really surprised.”
Aycock said married life agrees with him and now he gets to see Lilly every day, but she still stops by to see him at work as well.
The Greenes
Dr. Noah Greene, a cardiologist, was active military more than 20 years ago in the U.S. Air Force, doing his residency in San Antonio when one of his work friends introduced him to a lovely nurse, Mary.
“Mary was sharing an apartment with one of my co-residents. She introduced us and that’s how we met,” Greene said. “We hit it off and began dating.”
Greene said he and Mary dated for a while, until he completed his residency and talked about and planned for a future wedding.
“We even went and picked out a ring together, but we hadn’t set a date yet,” Greene said.
One weekend, Greene and Mary took a trip to visit her parents in Fredericksburg, for what Mary thought was a casual visit.
“What she didn’t know was I had planned to ask her father for her hand in marriage that weekend,” Greene said. “She also didn’t know that her ring was ready at the jeweler and I had picked it up.”
After obtaining Mary’s father’s blessing and enjoying a nice weekend in the Hill Country, the couple packed up and were headed back to San Antonio.
“I’m not really good with keeping secrets and orchestrating surprises, so we stopped for gas at a Mini Mart in Fredericksburg on the way home and I just blurted out ‘Hey, did I tell you the ring was ready’,” Greene said. “I was pumping gas and the door was open. I told her I had it and she got excited and found it in my bag. When I turned around, she was holding it, so that’s when I told her that I had asked her father’s blessing and we were officially engaged right there at the Mini Mart.”
Greene said he and Mary were married one year later in April of 2003.
“That was almost 20 years ago and now we live in Fredericksburg and we still drive by that Mini Mart and talk about that day,” Greene said. “It’s a fun story that we’ve told our kids and friends about.”
Greene and Mary have four children, twin 15-year-old sons, a 13-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.
Greene works as a cardiologist for Austin Heart and practices at Hill Country Memorial as well. Mary is a registered nurse, who is now a fulltime mother to the couple’s children.
