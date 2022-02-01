County urges citizens to prepare for freezing temps, icy roads

A winter weather storm of mostly low, freezing temperatures with a chance of precipitation is due to arrive in Kerrville later this week, and residents should take use the next couple of days to prepare adequately for it.
“While this storm won’t come close to comparing to the devastating snow and ice event that lasted so long here last February, initial reports are showing it will bring very cold temperatures in the low teens, with freezing precipitation possible,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas on Monday.
“Residents are advised to use this lead-in time to make the necessary accommodations to preserve the safety of their families and pets, as well as the integrity of their homes,” he said.
Everyone should check off the following preparations, in addition to any other ones that specifically apply to them or their households, Thomas added.
Winter Storm Preparations:
• Make sure exposed faucets and pipes are covered/insulated
• Fill a clean, 5-gallon container with water in advance for cleaning, cooking, etc. in case the home’s water supply freezes and running water becomes unavailable
• Have your home’s heating source, auxiliary heaters or natural gas systems checked and topped off to make sure they are safe to use and ready.
• Never use propane heaters inside the home
• Be sure electric space heaters, heat lamps, etc. are kept at least 3 feet from combustible materials
• Likewise, if you have a fireplace, make sure you have plenty of firewood ready to go (and make sure it is dry)
• As with any cold temperatures, bring pets and plants inside.
Thomas noted that he has a meeting with state officials tomorrow, Feb. 1, and any updates on the weather front that needs to be issued to the public will be posted to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and the Kerr County, Texas Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kerrcountytexas.)
Winter Weather Forecast:
According to the NOAA National Weather Service, which has issued a “Hazardous Weather Outlook,” Kerr and surrounding Hill Country counties will see chances of rain at 70% to 90% through Wednesday night, with the arctic cold front arriving in the evening with north winds gusting from 20-30 miles per hour.
On Thursday, local residents should expect freezing rain before noon and cloudy skies later. The high temperature for the day will be around 28 degrees, made seemingly colder by north winds of 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. “Brisk northerly winds will produce bitterly cold wind chill values Thursday and Friday mornings, ranging from single digits to the teens,” the NWS notice said.
The chance for precipitation will lessen as the day progresses, but the wind and gusts of cold will continue.
“Confidence is increasing of a wintry mix and icing impacts occurring Thursday morning across the Hill Country and potentially the Austin metro area,” the NWS report continued.
The sun will be out Friday, but the NWS predicts the high will only reach near 34 degrees. Winds will continue to be strong, and the low will dip to around 16 overnight on Friday.
Saturday, the high will reach 43 degrees and the nightly low will be around 21.
