Sheriff: Major drug bust one of the largest in Kerr County history

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha announced the conclusion of a week-long narcotics operation that resulted in what is believed to be one of the largest drug busts in Kerr County history, the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, firearms and $30,213 in cash during two separate operations executed on Feb. 4.
According to Leitha, KCSO Narcotics officers, with the assistance of Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division officers, KCSO deputies and the Kerrville Police Department, seized approximately 101 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 1.5 grams of Dimethyltryptamine, three grams of cocaine, one pound of marijuana, 88 abuse units of LSD, a loaded handgun, two rifles, multiple magazines, ammunition and $5,546 iin cash during the initial operation, Leitha said.
Suspect Philip Noah Jimenez, 20, was arrested at a convenience store located in the 800 block of Ranchero Rd. A second suspect, Luis Gallegos, 28, was arrested due to an outstanding felony warrant, Leitha said.
“During the course of the investigation, KCSO Narcotics and DPS CID developed information that led to a search warrant at a residence in Kerr County,” Leitha said. “Kerrville Police Department Special Operation Unit assisted KCSO Narcotics with the execution of the search warrant and detained two suspects identified as Tristin Hollowell, age 20, and D Ann Ayala, age 21.”
While executing the search warrant at the residence, Leitha said KCSO Narcotics officers located and seized .93 pounds of cocaine, approximately 968 THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) cartridges, 13.88 pounds of marijuana, $24,667 in cash, three handguns, one rifle, multiple magazines and ammunition.
“The total street value of all drugs seized is approximately $150,000,” Leitha said. “The investigation resulted in one of the largest multiple drug seizures in Kerr County. The combined efforts between KCSO Narcotics, DPS CID and the Kerrville Police Department illustrates your community’s law enforcement commitment in working together to combat the illicit sales and trafficking of narcotics in Kerr County. The entire Kerr County Sheriff’s Office thanks our law enforcement colleagues for their cooperation and efforts. Each of our inter-agency partners acted with speed, skill and the highest levels of professionalism.”
Jimenez was arrested and charged with four counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a controlled substance, Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and remains in the Kerr County Jail pending bonds totaling $175,000.
Gallegos remains in custody on the outstanding warrant.
Hollowell and Ayala both face two charges of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possesion of Marijuana. Hollowell remains in custody at the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling $130,000. Ayala is still in custody pending bonds totaling $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.