Parks & Rec seeking sponsors for ‘Family Fright Night’

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is seeking booth participants and sponsors for the annual “Family Fright Night” Halloween event.
The event will take place Monday, Oct. 31 in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., starting at 5:30 p.m. This event is free to the community and will include games, trick-or-treating, food trucks, a costume contest, bounce houses, and more.
Your organization or business can support this community event by registering to host a booth. Decorate your car trunk or your own 10’ x 10’ canopy tent to create a booth with a family-friendly Halloween theme of your choosing and distribute candy/prizes to trick-or-treaters. Include an activity for a little added fun. Booth entries must be submitted by Oct. 21 to be guaranteed a spot at the event.
Interested in supporting Family Fright Night but don’t want to host a booth? Businesses and organizations can sponsor in-kind product for prizes or provide a monetary sponsorship. Cash sponsorships go directly towards providing candy, decorations and activities for this event.
For full sponsorship benefits, your donation commitment must be received by Oct. 7. This is a great way to give back to the community and promote your business/organization or any upcoming events and programs.
“A free community event like Family Fright Night is only successful with the support of local organizations, clubs and businesses,” Recreation Manager Rosa Ledesma said. “Take pride in your community and show your support by signing up to participate with a booth today.”
The sponsorship packet and booth registration form can be found on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/1455/Family-Fright-Night, or visit the Parks Office located at 2385 Bandera Hwy. to pick up a copy.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx. gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.