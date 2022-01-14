Mayor reflects on time in office

Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn has cherished the opportunity to serve the community as the leader of the Kerrville City Council, but has decided not to put his name on the ballot in this year’s Municipal Election slated for May 7.
“It is time,” Blackburn said. “I have served four years and I am 75 years old.”
Blackburn said he has some goals to achieve in his final months as mayor and is proud of so many things he and other council members have accomplished during his tenure.
“I want to change the pace some and do some other things after I step down as mayor,” Blackburn said. “My decision does not come out of frustration or any negative thought. It is just time. Being the Mayor of Kerrville has been very fulfilling. I have served with some great people on the city council and they are going to continue to do good work.”
Blackburn was first elected in May of 2018 and has served two terms, in which he oversaw the implementation of the Kerrville 2050 comprehensive plan, participated in command operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and was involved in the city’s response to Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
“These were some very intense situations,” Blackburn said. “Being on the inside of the response to all of these things, I can only hope the citizens of Kerrville truly understand just how lucky they are to have such good leaders at the city … from police and fire to streets, utilities and the administration. They all have been amazing.
“And I have worked with two city managers who have been exceptional – Mark McDaniel and E.A. Hoppe.” Blackburn said, “An excellent city manager can make a mayor look good!”
With so many memories and experience to absorb, we asked Blackburn to highlight some of this most rewarding and his biggest challenges.
Most rewarding
“The most rewarding thing to me has been doing things that help people,” Blackburn said. “I know that sounds a little self-righteous, but seeing decisions we have made result in good things for this community is very positive for me.”
An example of a positive change for the community that he helped create, Blackburn said, were escalating the repair of city streets and revamping of the city’s building permitting system.
“When I came in as mayor in 2018, I told the city manager we had so many citizen complaints about the streets and we’ve got to do better regarding repair and resurfacing of our streets,” Blackburn said. “And, the city has done that and done that significantly. It’s very expensive and we only have about seven months out of the year that you can do that (work on streets), but more than 50 percent of our streets have been either resurfaced or reconstructed, and we have a very good plan to move forward.”
Another citizen complaint that Blackburn said he addressed to then City Manager Mark McDaniel was the process by which citizens or builders can obtain building permits.
“I’ve been here since 1984 and it has always been a very difficult and frustrating process, but we have done so much work in the area of Development Services,” Blackburn said. “We’ve really streamlined things (permitting process). Building permits are now approved in seven days or less. There is now online access to this department, so a builder or homeowner can be out in the field and contact Development Services and submit information or find out information. Used to, it was a matter of coming to City Hall. These kinds of things, like the street projects and work with Development Services, I find very fulfilling.”
As mayor, Blackburn said his goal was to build on the strengths of the community. He noted strength in the leadership of Peterson Health, KPUB, Schreiner University, Kerrville ISD, Kerrville Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, Kerr County, and the Chamber of Commerce, to name a few.
“I really trust those leaders. I’ve developed a relationship with them. I know what they do and how we can partner,” Blackburn said. “So the community leadership that we have is crucial to a great community.”
Another strength to the community, Blackburn said, has been the River Trail.
“It’s a great asset to our community. We’ve extended it and we’d like to extend it more, although it probably won’t be in my time,” Blackburn said.
While in office, Blackburn said he was also touched by the level of citizen involvement toward serving the community in various ways.
“I am speaking about involvement at the city level and the county level and through nonprofit organizations through the community and everything else,” Blackburn said. “We had more than 400 citizens involved in developing the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan. Right now, we have more than 200 citizens serving on committees and boards for the city and that helps us tremendously. It kind of gives you an ear to the ground on what’s happening and what needs to be addressed. We are a city government that is truly guided by our citizens.”
All of these positive things, Blackburn said, could not be accomplished if not for the City of Kerrville staff.
“I am very proud of our city staff,” Blackburn said. “One of the things the city management has done is to provide leadership for the staff through several different venues and it is just increasing in capacity. I love to see that. Not only will this training improve the lives of our employees, but will also provide a positive impact on the citizens they serve.”
Biggest challenges
Blackburn said one of the biggest challenges he faced after taking office was realizing the amount of time required to do the job well.
“I knew it was going to be a big job, but just didn’t know how much time was going to take until I got into it,” Blackburn said.
His explained that his primary responsibility is presiding over council meetings, but being Mayor of Kerrville is so much more.
“My intent (as mayor) has been through integrity, stability, respect and productivity that we come out with good, solid decisions,” Blackburn said. “Beyond council meetings, you have council workshops. You have background information that you constantly need to go through.”
Blackburn said that for every agenda item, mounds of background documentation are attached to provide the necessary details to help council make informed decisions.
“It can range from financial background, real estate information and engineering information that we need to go through and know well before casting a vote,” Blackburn said. In addition, as part of his mayoral duties, Blackburn serves on the Kerrville Public Utility Board and the Kerrville Economic Development Corporation Board of directors. He promotes the City of Kerrville on as many as four different radio stations weekly and represents the Kerrville City Council at numerous ceremonial events.
“It’s just a combination of many things,” Blackburn said. “They are all things that I enjoy and greatly appreciate, but the time management portion of my job has been one of the challenges.”
Blackburn said he has always understood that for every decision he and the council make, some people are going to be happy and others are not and he has always carried the weight and responsibility with him to make rational and informed decisions for this reason.
“I have a very good feeling about the decisions we have made on city council over these three-plus years,” Blackburn said. “Because almost everyone has been reviewed by a citizens’ committee, like Planning & Zoning … It’s been reviewed by staff and you have good solid information behind it.”
As a community, Blackburn said that planning for and facilitating the expected growth for the City of Kerrville is in and of itself a tremendous challenge.
“How are we going to grow? To what extent can we manage that growth?” Blackburn asked. “In the Kerrville 2050 Plan, it calls for allowing for growth in a way that keeps the sense of a small town and the uniqueness of Kerrville and that is very important. I think also, as a community, we face the number of workers we have. For years, we have been considered as having a shallow labor pool and that is certainly true right now.”
The growth through economic development will require more workers. However, to achieve more workers, economic development is needed. For instance, he said, there have been several instances in which much-needed nurses or police officers have applied to work in Kerrville, but had to turn the jobs down because their spouses could not find work in their respective fields.
As mayor, Blackburn said citizens are not aware of budgeting challenges that come from unfunded mandates by State of Texas officials.
“Every time the Texas Legislature meets, they reduce the number of decisions that can be made at the local level, by the city and county,” Blackburn said. “This is a real concern to me going forward as well. For instance, in this legislative session, they didn’t really appropriate enough money to get the power grid to where it should be, but they gave cities mandates on what we must do to prepare for another winter storm. So, we had an unfunded mandate of $800,000 and we just have to come up with that.”
Blackburn, by nature, is a peacemaker and has had to learn to understand that he cannot make every single City of Kerrville citizen happy.
“There are always individuals who criticize decisions of the city and council. There are two local groups who have 6 to 8 people at every city council meeting and they object to, well, a variety of things regularly,” Blackburn said. “That is their right and when I hear those criticisms, I listen to each of them and make a conscious effort see their perspective and I ask myself ‘Where are they right? Why are they not in agreement with the majority of people in the room and a lot of times, it is because they have misinformation.’ That’s been true in several instances.”
Blackburn said he tries to correct any misinformation and help the citizen understand the process and the background of whatever item they are criticizing.
“What concerns me is that sometimes I feel like the chronic opponents, that again are at almost every council meeting, they are ‘Citizens Against Virtually Everything’ and I really wish they would get up and share encouraging words or positive words at times,” Blackburn said. “However, this is just part of public service - getting that criticism.”
Blackburn came on council following a difficult and contentious period that he campaigned against and the pillars of his plan on how to serve the community were implementing the core values of: “Integrity. Stability. Respect. Productivity.” during his tenure.
“Understanding that citizens will have complaints, I hope our response is part of that respect that we brought onto city council,” Blackburn said. “That there is respect for the citizens that come before us … respect for the other council members and respect for the staff. I just think that goes a long way.”
Blackburn said he has always tried to live by the motto of his mentor, Peter Drucker, who said “Leadership is not rank, privilege, titles or money. It is responsibility.”
“What that says to me is … being mayor, that is responsibility. Just go do the job,” Blackburn said.
On election night in May of 2018, after he had learned he had just been elected mayor, Blackburn said there were two words that he said he really wanted to emphasize as mayor.: “All” and “Kindness.”
“First, I am the mayor of all citizens, including those who opposed me as mayor and people of all races, ethnic groups and socioeconomic statuses. I am the mayor of all citizens of Kerrville,” Blackburn said. “Second, I wanted to see Kerrville Kindness, and I have found that people are just hungry for kindness and now at every council meeting, we recognize an individual or group that has expressed Kerrville Kindness.”
Blackburn said he will not disappear after his term is up and plans to be busy on local projects and work with local organizations. He said he will endorse a candidate he thinks can continue the positive momentum Kerrville is experiencing.
Candidates have begun picking up packets for Blackburn’s post and for Kerrville City Council Place 3 and Place 4, currently occupied by Judy Eychner and Brenda Hughes, respectively. These candidates can begin filing their intent to run for office and for a place on the ballot on Jan. 19.
