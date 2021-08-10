Peterson Health expanding to F’burg

Since 1949, Kerrville’s Peterson Health has served the healthcare needs of Kerr and all surrounding counties with award-winning, world-class care. Celebrating 72 years this month, Peterson Health is excited to announce continued growth.
In September 2017, Peterson Health through Peterson Medical Associates opened a new primary care clinic in Bandera. Then in June 2019, opened a physical rehabilitation clinic in Comfort then added primary care in the same location in August 2020.
Peterson Health announced that a new primary and specialty care clinic will open in Fredericksburg in the fall of 2021.
Located adjacent to the popular and convenient Frieden development off Highway 87 at 97 Hitching Post Trail, the new state-of the art facility and practice will be led by Derrick Borecky, MD who is relocating from Florida. Borecky is a decorated Army medical veteran with more than 28 years experience.
Dr. Borecky and his family, who have roots in the region, have aspired to move to the beautiful Texas Hill Country and meet the growing healthcare needs in Fredericksburg and area and become active in this thriving community.
“Peterson Health is on the grow,” Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson said. “For years we have been positively approached by this community to provide further healthcare services. We are so excited about adding a new and exciting business model created by the Frieden development to expand our services and meet the growing needs of Fredericksburg and surrounding communities.”
Peterson Medical Associates Administrator Tim Rye’s goal is to open by fall of 2021. The Fredericksburg office adds to the over 50 physicians and providers in the Peterson Medical Associates multispecialty group that started in Kerrville and is another expansion to meet the healthcare needs of the region.
For more information, visit www.petersonhealth. com.
