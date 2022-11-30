‘Budding Babysitters’ class offered by Peterson

One of the most important decisions parents make is deciding on who will be a short-term babysitter for their children. Often they turn to friends for recommendations or to older youth and teens in our community.
Peterson Health is sponsoring a first-time workshop to prepare those “Budding Babysitters” on how to begin their babysitting business and how to plan activities for kids of all ages. The workshop will also include how to prevent emergencies and what to do if an emergency arises and will help babysitters be prepared to handle all types of situations.
The workshop will be Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Peterson Regional Medical Center’s Classroom A on the second floor of the hospital. The “Budding Babysitters” program is for both boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 17.
“We are hoping to have a really good turnout for this first-of-a-kind workshop in Kerrville,” said Lisa King, ER nurse at Peterson. King and several of the other ER nurses will be teaching most of the class along with several other presenters from the community.
“Our goal is to make sure that the participants are prepared and ready to be good babysitters,” King said.
The Kerrville Fire Department will provide personnel to help the students learn about fire safety and Curtis Finley will also be a presenter.
“He will guide the participants on the topic of ‘what to do with the money’ after they make it,” King added.
The cost of the workshop is $30 per participant and lunch (pizza) will be provided.
Topics to be covered in the workshop include crime prevention, CPR and choking demonstrations, electrical and natural gas safety, establishing a babysitting business, family preparedness, fire safety, first aid, infection control and other topics.
Class size is limited. Register your “Budding Babysitter” for a spot at www.PetersonHealth.com/Safety-Whys-Super-Sitter.
